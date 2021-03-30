Event Marketing Awards winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific announced the winners of the 2021 Event Marketing Awards in an online ceremony this afternoon.

From the shortlist released on March 9, the judges selected one Grand Prix winner; two winners and one commendation in the agency categories; and 24 gold, 28 silver and 30 bronze winners in the campaign categories.

Without further ado, here is the complete winner list:

Grand Prix

Category Award Title Brand Best of Brand Experience Winner Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 Tencent Games

Agency categories

Category Award Agency Market Entry ID Best Boutique Agency Winner Future+ Media China AG01.365829 Commendation Alive Events Agency Australia AG01.365649 Best Brand Experience Agency Winner Jack Morton Australia Australia AG02.366596

Campaign categories

Category Award Title Agency / Company Brand Market Entry ID Best Arts & Cultural Event Gold CASA BACARDI Homegrown Bacardi India C01.366938 Bronze A Show to the World Scho Art Originality Cultural Diffusion Co., Ltd. Picturesque Zhejiang China C01.366613 Best Audio Visual No shortlist Best Brand Activation Gold L’Oréal Paris - 11.11 ACTIVATION Auditoire L'Oréal Paris China C03.366057 Silver The New Land Rover Defender Media Launch Event Pico Taiwan Jaguar Land Rover Taiwan Taiwan C03.366269 Bronze Mercedes-Benz 2020 Taipei Auto Show-The future is now 12 O'clock Creative Concept Co., Ltd. Mercedes Benz Taiwan Taiwan C03.365668 Best Brand Experience - B2B Gold EY's Secrets of the Archibald Prize Jack Morton Australia Ernst & Young Australia C04.366611 Silver Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020 Google Asia Pacific YouTube Advertising Singapore C04.366191 Bronze UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH George P. Johnson Google China Think Games 2020 China C04.366386 Best Brand Experience - B2C Gold CHECK IN IKEA! Starcom Taiwan IKEA Taiwan C05.366623 Silver Berani Cuan Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C05.366232 Bronze Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C05.366124 Best Business Solution Bronze 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan C06.365638 Bronze Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C06.366357 Best Content Marketing Silver TAYTB Financial EduSeries Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C07.366574 Silver yuu Rewards Club Launch M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited yuu Rewards Club Hong Kong SAR C07.366521 Bronze Ramadan with Our Frontliners NTUC FairPrice - FairPrice Group N/A Singapore C07.365910 Best Corporate Event Gold Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020 Evolved Group YouTube Singapore C08.366128 Silver Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C08.366131 Bronze FWD Music Tour 2020 FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited N/A Vietnam C08.365987 Best Cost-Effective Event Gold Manulife Investment Management Regional Investment Conference 2020 Manulife Investment Management N/A Hong Kong SAR C09.366775 Silver FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2020 Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Limited Singapore C09.365992 Bronze FWD Music Tour 2020 FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited N/A Vietnam C09.365986 Best Creative Idea Gold Swire Properties White Christmas Express Swire Properties N/A Hong Kong SAR C10.366304 Silver Dell Technologies New Commercial PC Launch JUXT Marketing Services Dell Technologies China C10.366468 Bronze Stressed or Blessed Freeman Pte Ltd N/A Singapore C10.366487 Best Digital Experience Gold CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C11.366345 Silver Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C11.366132 Bronze Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C11.366361 Best Event Production Gold Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C12.366125 Silver Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020 Google Asia Pacific YouTube Advertising Singapore C12.366195 Bronze The New Land Rover Defender Media Launch Event Pico Taiwan Jaguar Land Rover Taiwan Taiwan C12.366315 Best Experiential Marketing Gold Coding Never Stops George P. Johnson & Mills Singapore Google Developer Summit 2020 (China) China C13.366408 Silver Benz G-Class X Virgil Abloh Art Piece Promotion ACTIVATION GROUP Mercedez Benz China C13.366812 Bronze Berani Cuan Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C13.366233 Best Game Changer Gold Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup George P Johnson Pte Ltd Porsche Singapore C14.366116 Silver Hong Kong Observation Wheel AR App Agenda Consulting Hong Kong Observation Wheel / The Entertainment Corporation Limited Hong Kong SAR C14.366118 Bronze Effect 2020 INVNT SAP Australia C14.366094 Best Gamification Gold Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C15.366137 Silver smart BEYOND POSSIBILITY LAB Freeman smart China C15.366717 Bronze Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C15.366126 Best Health & Wellness Event Silver Happy Mind Rewarding Life Link Asset Management Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C16.366658 Bronze The Quayside – Happy Formula Link Asset Management Limited The Quayside Hong Kong SAR C16.365974 Best Incentive No shortlist Best Integrated Marketing Gold yuu Rewards Club Launch M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited yuu Rewards Club Hong Kong SAR C18.366522 Silver Save20 Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C18.366235 Bronze The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Sinclair The Grounds at AIA Hong Kong SAR C18.366710 Best Launch Gold yuu Rewards Club Launch M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited yuu Rewards Club Hong Kong SAR C19.366523 Silver Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C19.366138 Bronze Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C19.366365 Best Live Event Gold The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park Greater Bay Media Entertainment The Grounds Hong Kong SAR C20.366212 Silver Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Show ACTIVATION GROUP Louis Vuitton China C20.366830 Best Media Event Silver BlackPink Light Up the Sky George P Johnson Singapore Pte Ltd Netflix South Korea C21.366117 Best Outdoor Event Gold Mercedes-Benz G350 launch & Go Beyond SUV Journey ACTIVATION GROUP Mercedes-Benz China C22.366846 Silver WONDA First Ever Mobile Speakeasy Cafe Livescape Group WONDA Coffee Malaysia C22.366089 Bronze CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C22.366347 Best PR Stunt Gold Save20 Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C23.366236 Silver ChongqingIFS “Keep Smiling” – 865% post-COVID sales rebound Chongqing International Finance Square N/A China C23.366669 Bronze T.O.P X Cheap Century Christmas Campaign Link Asset Management Limited T.O.P This is Our Place Hong Kong SAR C23.366181 Best Public Event Gold Swire Properties White Christmas Express Swire Properties N/A Hong Kong SAR C24.366305 Silver Drive in Cinema Activemedia Jazz Pakistan C24.366532 Bronze Dongfeng Voyah All New Brand Launch Vista Creation VOYAH China C24.365892 Best Retail / Mall / Pop Up Event Gold ChongqingIFS “Keep Smiling” – 865% post-COVID sales rebound Chongqing International Finance Square N/A China C25.366646 Silver CHECK IN IKEA! Starcom Taiwan IKEA Taiwan C25.366802 Bronze A Magical Harry Potter Holiday Brand Head Harry Potter China C25.366550 Best Sponsorship Silver FWD North Pole Marathon 2020 Le Groupe Passion Limited FWD Insurance Hong Kong SAR C26.365903 Best Sports Event Gold The 3rd TENCENT SUPER NOVA GAMES Youngs Tencent China C27.365970 Best Sustainability Award Bronze Lok Fu Place Urban Retreat Link Asset Management Limited Lok Fu Place Hong Kong SAR C28.366198 Best Trade Show / Exhibition / Conference Gold "CHRISTIAN DIOR: DESIGNER OF DREAMS" Exhibition Activation Group Christian Dior China C29.366769 Silver Mercedes-Benz 2020 Taipei Auto Show-The future is now 12 O'clock Creative Concept Co., Ltd. Mercedes Benz Taiwan Taiwan C29.365657 Bronze Tencent Techo Park 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Cloud China C29.366120 Best Use of Influencer Gold Save20 Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C30.366572 Silver FWD North Pole Marathon 2020 Le Groupe Passion Limited FWD Insurance Hong Kong SAR C30.366049 Bronze Happy Mind Rewarding Life Link Asset Management Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C30.366661 Best Use of Technology Silver Hong Kong Observation Wheel AR App Agenda Consulting Hong Kong Observation Wheel / The Entertainment Corporation Limited Hong Kong SAR C31.366148 Bronze 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan C31.365640 Bronze Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C31.366139 Best Virtual Event Experience Gold League of Legends 9th Anniversary Freeman TJ Sports China C32.366511 Silver Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C32.366140 Bronze Taycan Show Jack Morton Worldwide Porsche China C32.366578 Best Virtual Event Experience Bronze Hong Kong WinterFest Pico International (HK) Ltd. Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong SAR C32.366188 Innovative Use of Virtual Platform Gold Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C33.366141 Silver 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan C33.365642 Bronze MOAI got Talent George P Johnson Pte Ltd Ericsson Singapore C33.366115

People/team categories

There were no shortlisted entries in the people/team categories.