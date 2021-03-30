Event Marketing Awards winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific announced the winners of the 2021 Event Marketing Awards in an online ceremony this afternoon.
From the shortlist released on March 9, the judges selected one Grand Prix winner; two winners and one commendation in the agency categories; and 24 gold, 28 silver and 30 bronze winners in the campaign categories.
Without further ado, here is the complete winner list:
Grand Prix
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Brand
|Best of Brand Experience
|Winner
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|Tencent Games
Agency categories
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Boutique Agency
|Winner
|Future+ Media
|China
|AG01.365829
|Commendation
|Alive Events Agency
|Australia
|AG01.365649
|Best Brand Experience Agency
|Winner
|Jack Morton Australia
|Australia
|AG02.366596
Campaign categories
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency / Company
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Arts & Cultural Event
|Gold
|CASA BACARDI
|Homegrown
|Bacardi
|India
|C01.366938
|Bronze
|A Show to the World
|Scho Art Originality Cultural Diffusion Co., Ltd.
|Picturesque Zhejiang
|China
|C01.366613
|Best Audio Visual
|No shortlist
|Best Brand Activation
|Gold
|L’Oréal Paris - 11.11 ACTIVATION
|Auditoire
|L'Oréal Paris
|China
|C03.366057
|Silver
|The New Land Rover Defender Media Launch Event
|Pico Taiwan
|Jaguar Land Rover Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C03.366269
|Bronze
|Mercedes-Benz 2020 Taipei Auto Show-The future is now
|12 O'clock Creative Concept Co., Ltd.
|Mercedes Benz Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C03.365668
|Best Brand Experience - B2B
|Gold
|EY's Secrets of the Archibald Prize
|Jack Morton Australia
|Ernst & Young
|Australia
|C04.366611
|Silver
|Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020
|Google Asia Pacific
|YouTube Advertising
|Singapore
|C04.366191
|Bronze
|UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH
|George P. Johnson
|Google China Think Games 2020
|China
|C04.366386
|Best Brand Experience - B2C
|Gold
|CHECK IN IKEA!
|Starcom Taiwan
|IKEA
|Taiwan
|C05.366623
|Silver
|Berani Cuan
|Dentsu & Channel O
|Nyala by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C05.366232
|Bronze
|Tencent Game for Peace 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Game for Peace
|China
|C05.366124
|Best Business Solution
|Bronze
|2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit
|Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE
|Verizon Media
|Taiwan
|C06.365638
|Bronze
|Make Life Flow
|George P. Johnson
|ColorOS 11 Global Launch
|China
|C06.366357
|Best Content Marketing
|Silver
|TAYTB Financial EduSeries
|Dentsu & Channel O
|Nyala by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C07.366574
|Silver
|yuu Rewards Club Launch
|M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited
|yuu Rewards Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C07.366521
|Bronze
|Ramadan with Our Frontliners
|NTUC FairPrice - FairPrice Group
|N/A
|Singapore
|C07.365910
|Best Corporate Event
|Gold
|Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020
|Evolved Group
|YouTube
|Singapore
|C08.366128
|Silver
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C08.366131
|Bronze
|FWD Music Tour 2020
|FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
|N/A
|Vietnam
|C08.365987
|Best Cost-Effective Event
|Gold
|Manulife Investment Management Regional Investment Conference 2020
|Manulife Investment Management
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C09.366775
|Silver
|FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2020
|Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd
|NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Limited
|Singapore
|C09.365992
|Bronze
|FWD Music Tour 2020
|FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
|N/A
|Vietnam
|C09.365986
|Best Creative Idea
|Gold
|Swire Properties White Christmas Express
|Swire Properties
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C10.366304
|Silver
|Dell Technologies New Commercial PC Launch
|JUXT Marketing Services
|Dell Technologies
|China
|C10.366468
|Bronze
|Stressed or Blessed
|Freeman Pte Ltd
|N/A
|Singapore
|C10.366487
|Best Digital Experience
|Gold
|CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition
|Chengdu International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C11.366345
|Silver
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C11.366132
|Bronze
|Make Life Flow
|George P. Johnson
|ColorOS 11 Global Launch
|China
|C11.366361
|Best Event Production
|Gold
|Tencent Game for Peace 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Game for Peace
|China
|C12.366125
|Silver
|Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020
|Google Asia Pacific
|YouTube Advertising
|Singapore
|C12.366195
|Bronze
|The New Land Rover Defender Media Launch Event
|Pico Taiwan
|Jaguar Land Rover Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C12.366315
|Best Experiential Marketing
|Gold
|Coding Never Stops
|George P. Johnson & Mills Singapore
|Google Developer Summit 2020 (China)
|China
|C13.366408
|Silver
|Benz G-Class X Virgil Abloh Art Piece Promotion
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|Mercedez Benz
|China
|C13.366812
|Bronze
|Berani Cuan
|Dentsu & Channel O
|Nyala by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C13.366233
|Best Game Changer
|Gold
|Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup
|George P Johnson Pte Ltd
|Porsche
|Singapore
|C14.366116
|Silver
|Hong Kong Observation Wheel AR App
|Agenda Consulting
|Hong Kong Observation Wheel / The Entertainment Corporation Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|C14.366118
|Bronze
|Effect 2020
|INVNT
|SAP
|Australia
|C14.366094
|Best Gamification
|Gold
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C15.366137
|Silver
|smart BEYOND POSSIBILITY LAB
|Freeman
|smart
|China
|C15.366717
|Bronze
|Tencent Game for Peace 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Game for Peace
|China
|C15.366126
|Best Health & Wellness Event
|Silver
|Happy Mind Rewarding Life
|Link Asset Management Limited
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C16.366658
|Bronze
|The Quayside – Happy Formula
|Link Asset Management Limited
|The Quayside
|Hong Kong SAR
|C16.365974
|Best Incentive
|No shortlist
|Best Integrated Marketing
|Gold
|yuu Rewards Club Launch
|M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited
|yuu Rewards Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C18.366522
|Silver
|Save20
|Dentsu & Channel O
|Nyala by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C18.366235
|Bronze
|The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park
|Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Sinclair
|The Grounds at AIA
|Hong Kong SAR
|C18.366710
|Best Launch
|Gold
|yuu Rewards Club Launch
|M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited
|yuu Rewards Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C19.366523
|Silver
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C19.366138
|Bronze
|Make Life Flow
|George P. Johnson
|ColorOS 11 Global Launch
|China
|C19.366365
|Best Live Event
|Gold
|The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park
|Greater Bay Media Entertainment
|The Grounds
|Hong Kong SAR
|C20.366212
|Silver
|Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Show
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|Louis Vuitton
|China
|C20.366830
|Best Media Event
|Silver
|BlackPink Light Up the Sky
|George P Johnson Singapore Pte Ltd
|Netflix
|South Korea
|C21.366117
|Best Outdoor Event
|Gold
|Mercedes-Benz G350 launch & Go Beyond SUV Journey
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|Mercedes-Benz
|China
|C22.366846
|Silver
|WONDA First Ever Mobile Speakeasy Cafe
|Livescape Group
|WONDA Coffee
|Malaysia
|C22.366089
|Bronze
|CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition
|Chengdu International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C22.366347
|Best PR Stunt
|Gold
|Save20
|Dentsu & Channel O
|Nyala by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C23.366236
|Silver
|ChongqingIFS “Keep Smiling” – 865% post-COVID sales rebound
|Chongqing International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C23.366669
|Bronze
|T.O.P X Cheap Century Christmas Campaign
|Link Asset Management Limited
|T.O.P This is Our Place
|Hong Kong SAR
|C23.366181
|Best Public Event
|Gold
|Swire Properties White Christmas Express
|Swire Properties
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C24.366305
|Silver
|Drive in Cinema
|Activemedia
|Jazz
|Pakistan
|C24.366532
|Bronze
|Dongfeng Voyah All New Brand Launch
|Vista Creation
|VOYAH
|China
|C24.365892
|Best Retail / Mall / Pop Up Event
|Gold
|ChongqingIFS “Keep Smiling” – 865% post-COVID sales rebound
|Chongqing International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C25.366646
|Silver
|CHECK IN IKEA!
|Starcom Taiwan
|IKEA
|Taiwan
|C25.366802
|Bronze
|A Magical Harry Potter Holiday
|Brand Head
|Harry Potter
|China
|C25.366550
|Best Sponsorship
|Silver
|FWD North Pole Marathon 2020
|Le Groupe Passion Limited
|FWD Insurance
|Hong Kong SAR
|C26.365903
|Best Sports Event
|Gold
|The 3rd TENCENT SUPER NOVA GAMES
|Youngs
|Tencent
|China
|C27.365970
|Best Sustainability Award
|Bronze
|Lok Fu Place Urban Retreat
|Link Asset Management Limited
|Lok Fu Place
|Hong Kong SAR
|C28.366198
|Best Trade Show / Exhibition / Conference
|Gold
|"CHRISTIAN DIOR: DESIGNER OF DREAMS" Exhibition
|Activation Group
|Christian Dior
|China
|C29.366769
|Silver
|Mercedes-Benz 2020 Taipei Auto Show-The future is now
|12 O'clock Creative Concept Co., Ltd.
|Mercedes Benz Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C29.365657
|Bronze
|Tencent Techo Park 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Cloud
|China
|C29.366120
|Best Use of Influencer
|Gold
|Save20
|Dentsu & Channel O
|Nyala by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C30.366572
|Silver
|FWD North Pole Marathon 2020
|Le Groupe Passion Limited
|FWD Insurance
|Hong Kong SAR
|C30.366049
|Bronze
|Happy Mind Rewarding Life
|Link Asset Management Limited
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C30.366661
|Best Use of Technology
|Silver
|Hong Kong Observation Wheel AR App
|Agenda Consulting
|Hong Kong Observation Wheel / The Entertainment Corporation Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.366148
|Bronze
|2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit
|Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE
|Verizon Media
|Taiwan
|C31.365640
|Bronze
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C31.366139
|Best Virtual Event Experience
|Gold
|League of Legends 9th Anniversary
|Freeman
|TJ Sports
|China
|C32.366511
|Silver
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C32.366140
|Bronze
|Taycan Show
|Jack Morton Worldwide
|Porsche
|China
|C32.366578
|Best Virtual Event Experience
|Bronze
|Hong Kong WinterFest
|Pico International (HK) Ltd.
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Hong Kong SAR
|C32.366188
|Innovative Use of Virtual Platform
|Gold
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C33.366141
|Silver
|2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit
|Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE
|Verizon Media
|Taiwan
|C33.365642
|Bronze
|MOAI got Talent
|George P Johnson Pte Ltd
|Ericsson
|Singapore
|C33.366115
People/team categories
There were no shortlisted entries in the people/team categories.