Marketing News
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Event Marketing Awards winners revealed

See all the agencies and campaigns honoured in the online award ceremony that just concluded.

Campaign Asia-Pacific announced the winners of the 2021 Event Marketing Awards in an online ceremony this afternoon.

From the shortlist released on March 9, the judges selected one Grand Prix winner; two winners and one commendation in the agency categories; and 24 gold, 28 silver and 30 bronze winners in the campaign categories.

Without further ado, here is the complete winner list:

Grand Prix

Category Award Title Brand
Best of Brand Experience Winner Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 Tencent Games

Agency categories

Category Award Agency Market Entry ID
Best Boutique Agency Winner Future+ Media China AG01.365829
Commendation Alive Events Agency Australia AG01.365649
Best Brand Experience Agency Winner Jack Morton Australia Australia AG02.366596

Campaign categories

Category Award Title Agency / Company Brand Market Entry ID
Best Arts & Cultural Event Gold CASA BACARDI Homegrown Bacardi India C01.366938
Bronze A Show to the World Scho Art Originality Cultural Diffusion Co., Ltd. Picturesque Zhejiang China C01.366613
Best Audio Visual  No shortlist
Best Brand Activation Gold L’Oréal Paris - 11.11 ACTIVATION Auditoire L'Oréal Paris China C03.366057
Silver The New Land Rover Defender Media Launch Event Pico Taiwan Jaguar Land Rover Taiwan Taiwan C03.366269
Bronze Mercedes-Benz 2020 Taipei Auto Show-The future is now 12 O'clock Creative Concept Co., Ltd. Mercedes Benz Taiwan Taiwan C03.365668
Best Brand Experience - B2B Gold EY's Secrets of the Archibald Prize Jack Morton Australia Ernst & Young Australia C04.366611
Silver Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020 Google Asia Pacific YouTube Advertising Singapore C04.366191
Bronze UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH George P. Johnson Google China Think Games 2020 China C04.366386
Best Brand Experience - B2C Gold CHECK IN IKEA! Starcom Taiwan IKEA Taiwan C05.366623
Silver Berani Cuan Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C05.366232
Bronze Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C05.366124
Best Business Solution Bronze 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan C06.365638
Bronze Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C06.366357
Best Content Marketing Silver TAYTB Financial EduSeries Dentsu & Channel O  Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C07.366574
Silver yuu Rewards Club Launch M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited yuu Rewards Club Hong Kong SAR C07.366521
Bronze Ramadan with Our Frontliners NTUC FairPrice - FairPrice Group N/A Singapore C07.365910
Best Corporate Event Gold Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020 Evolved Group YouTube Singapore C08.366128
Silver Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C08.366131
Bronze FWD Music Tour 2020 FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited N/A Vietnam C08.365987
Best Cost-Effective Event Gold Manulife Investment Management Regional Investment Conference 2020 Manulife Investment Management N/A Hong Kong SAR C09.366775
Silver FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2020 Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Limited Singapore C09.365992
Bronze FWD Music Tour 2020 FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited N/A Vietnam C09.365986
Best Creative Idea Gold Swire Properties White Christmas Express Swire Properties N/A Hong Kong SAR C10.366304
Silver Dell Technologies New Commercial PC Launch JUXT Marketing Services Dell Technologies China C10.366468
Bronze Stressed or Blessed Freeman Pte Ltd N/A Singapore C10.366487
Best Digital Experience Gold CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C11.366345
Silver Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C11.366132
Bronze Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C11.366361
Best Event Production Gold Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C12.366125
Silver Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020 Google Asia Pacific YouTube Advertising Singapore C12.366195
Bronze The New Land Rover Defender Media Launch Event Pico Taiwan Jaguar Land Rover Taiwan Taiwan C12.366315
Best Experiential Marketing Gold Coding Never Stops George P. Johnson & Mills Singapore Google Developer Summit 2020 (China) China C13.366408
Silver Benz G-Class X Virgil Abloh Art Piece Promotion ACTIVATION GROUP Mercedez Benz China C13.366812
Bronze Berani Cuan Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C13.366233
Best Game Changer Gold Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup George P Johnson Pte Ltd Porsche Singapore C14.366116
Silver Hong Kong Observation Wheel AR App Agenda Consulting Hong Kong Observation Wheel / The Entertainment Corporation Limited Hong Kong SAR C14.366118
Bronze Effect 2020 INVNT SAP Australia C14.366094
Best Gamification Gold Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C15.366137
Silver smart BEYOND POSSIBILITY LAB Freeman smart China C15.366717
Bronze Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C15.366126
Best Health & Wellness Event Silver Happy Mind Rewarding Life Link Asset Management Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C16.366658
Bronze The Quayside – Happy Formula Link Asset Management Limited The Quayside Hong Kong SAR C16.365974
Best Incentive  No shortlist
Best Integrated Marketing Gold yuu Rewards Club Launch M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited yuu Rewards Club Hong Kong SAR C18.366522
Silver Save20 Dentsu & Channel O  Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C18.366235
Bronze The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Sinclair The Grounds at AIA Hong Kong SAR C18.366710
Best Launch Gold yuu Rewards Club Launch M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited yuu Rewards Club Hong Kong SAR C19.366523
Silver Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C19.366138
Bronze Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C19.366365
Best Live Event Gold The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park Greater Bay Media Entertainment The Grounds Hong Kong SAR C20.366212
Silver Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Show ACTIVATION GROUP Louis Vuitton China C20.366830
Best Media Event Silver BlackPink Light Up the Sky George P Johnson Singapore Pte Ltd Netflix South Korea C21.366117
Best Outdoor Event Gold Mercedes-Benz G350 launch & Go Beyond SUV Journey ACTIVATION GROUP Mercedes-Benz China C22.366846
Silver WONDA First Ever Mobile Speakeasy Cafe Livescape Group WONDA Coffee Malaysia C22.366089
Bronze CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C22.366347
Best PR Stunt Gold Save20 Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C23.366236
Silver ChongqingIFS “Keep Smiling” – 865% post-COVID sales rebound Chongqing International Finance Square N/A China C23.366669
Bronze T.O.P X Cheap Century Christmas Campaign Link Asset Management Limited T.O.P This is Our Place Hong Kong SAR C23.366181
Best Public Event Gold Swire Properties White Christmas Express Swire Properties N/A Hong Kong SAR C24.366305
Silver Drive in Cinema Activemedia Jazz Pakistan C24.366532
Bronze Dongfeng Voyah All New Brand Launch Vista Creation VOYAH China C24.365892
Best Retail / Mall / Pop Up Event Gold ChongqingIFS “Keep Smiling” – 865% post-COVID sales rebound Chongqing International Finance Square  N/A China C25.366646
Silver CHECK IN IKEA! Starcom Taiwan IKEA Taiwan C25.366802
Bronze A Magical Harry Potter Holiday Brand Head Harry Potter China C25.366550
Best Sponsorship Silver FWD North Pole Marathon 2020 Le Groupe Passion Limited FWD Insurance Hong Kong SAR C26.365903
Best Sports Event Gold The 3rd TENCENT SUPER NOVA GAMES Youngs Tencent China C27.365970
Best Sustainability Award Bronze Lok Fu Place Urban Retreat Link Asset Management Limited Lok Fu Place Hong Kong SAR C28.366198
Best Trade Show / Exhibition / Conference Gold "CHRISTIAN DIOR: DESIGNER OF DREAMS" Exhibition Activation Group Christian Dior China C29.366769
Silver Mercedes-Benz 2020 Taipei Auto Show-The future is now 12 O'clock Creative Concept Co., Ltd. Mercedes Benz Taiwan Taiwan C29.365657
Bronze Tencent Techo Park 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Cloud China C29.366120
Best Use of Influencer Gold Save20 Dentsu & Channel O  Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C30.366572
Silver FWD North Pole Marathon 2020 Le Groupe Passion Limited FWD Insurance Hong Kong SAR C30.366049
Bronze Happy Mind Rewarding Life Link Asset Management Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C30.366661
Best Use of Technology Silver Hong Kong Observation Wheel AR App Agenda Consulting Hong Kong Observation Wheel / The Entertainment Corporation Limited Hong Kong SAR C31.366148
Bronze 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan C31.365640
Bronze Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C31.366139
Best Virtual Event Experience Gold League of Legends 9th Anniversary Freeman TJ Sports China C32.366511
Silver Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C32.366140
Bronze Taycan Show Jack Morton Worldwide Porsche China C32.366578
Best Virtual Event Experience Bronze Hong Kong WinterFest Pico International (HK) Ltd. Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong SAR C32.366188
Innovative Use of Virtual Platform Gold Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C33.366141
Silver 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan C33.365642
Bronze MOAI got Talent George P Johnson Pte Ltd Ericsson Singapore C33.366115

People/team categories

There were no shortlisted entries in the people/team categories.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

