Edelman-backed ad amplifies need for transgender healthcare access

The National Center for Lesbian Rights launched its Healthcare is Caring initiative Monday in support of Transgender Awareness Week.

The integrated campaign, which was developed and created by Edelman as well as its Out Front team of LGBTQIA+ employees, recognizes the myriad of obstacles faced by transgender patients seeking care.

At the center of the effort is a two-minute long film, aptly named “Healthcare is Caring,” which shows parents reading letters from their children who have come out as transgender.

The testimonials included in the letters emphasize how confusing, isolating and challenging coming out as transgender can be, especially for a teenager or young child.

“You gave me the power to choose who I wanted to be, fighting to make sure I had access to healthcare,” a patient named Luke says.

The video, which was released on Transgender Day of Remembrance, concludes with text plastered over a sunset that reads, “The thing our kids have always needed most is care.”

Viewers are then encouraged to sign an open letter in support of transgender healthcare at the campaign’s website.