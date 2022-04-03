Dentsu India appoints Sunil Lulla as consultant advisor

Dentsu has announced the appointment of Sunil Lulla as its consultant advisor for India.

He will be responsible for driving business growth and activation in the market. He will join the network from 4 April, 2022, until the appointment of a permanent CEO.

Lulla's last full-time stint was with BARC, where he was CEO. He was also founder and chief evangelist at The Linus Adventures LLP, since August 2019.

He will report to Peter Huijboom, interim CEO, dentsu India.

Huijboom said, “Sunil is joining us at a critical time as we realise the benefits of our transformation through our integrated offering. He has had an impressive career with significant achievements in the businesses he has worked with, and I am looking forward to our partnership. We see significant opportunity in the Indian market and I am pleased with the momentum we are seeing. Sunil will continue to accelerate our growth trajectory while working with our teams to define, activate and ignite dentsu’s winning culture in the market. It’s an exciting time to be at dentsu India.”

Lulla said, “I am thrilled to participate in denstu India’s growth and transformation journey. I could not refuse an opportunity to work with a business that is relentlessly focused on shaping its own business to help clients navigate the changing market context and pioneer a new way forward. I am excited to partner with Peter and build on the progress made with the leadership team, being a part of the team that works together to transform into the agency of tomorrow.”

In a career spanning over 36 years, he has also worked with Balaji Telefilms, Grey Group India, Times Television Network and Sony Entertainment Television, among others.