Dentsu China appoints new CGOs for Media and Merkle

Dentsu China has appointed Alex Tan as chief growth officer (CGO) Media, and Richard Wu, in the same role for Merkle. Both Tan and Wu will work cross-functionally to drive innovation and business growth.

With over 27 years of experience in advertising and media agencies in Asia, prior to joining Dentsu China last year as managing partner, Tan worked as managing director of IPG Mediabrands China. Before this, he served in various leadership roles at UM, OMD, MediaCom and Starcom. Over the years, he has worked with brands including General Motors, Volkswagen Group, American Express, General Mills, Mars China, and Pepsi Foods. Since joining Dentsu, he has contributed to pitch wins and strengthened commercial media operation.

In this new role, Tan will set the growth strategy and establish growth practices, such as new business development and integration for Dentsu's media agencies, including Carat, Dentsu X and IProspect.

Meanwhile, with over 25 years of experience across healthcare, automotive, IT, management consulting and high-tech industries, Wu led new business and market development at Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group before joining Dentsu. Prior to CP Group, he also held management consulting roles at Accenture, IBM, HP and Oracle.

Wu will play a key role at Merkle in accelerating speed-to-market and sustainable revenue growth and report to Merkle China CEO Hawk Liu.

Dentsu China CEO Deric Wong said in a press release, “I am excited to have both Alex and Richard appointed as Chief Growth Officers at a pivotal point in our growth, executing business strategy to lead our business through operational excellence.”

Dentsu China CGO Kevin Mann said, "Strong leadership and integrated strategic vision are critical to accelerating the growth and transformation of our business. I believe both CGOs are exceptionally well-placed to help drive the next stage of our connected growth journey.”

