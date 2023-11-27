Dentsu appoints global chief strategy officer for media

Hamish Kinniburgh, former global chief consultancy officer of IPG Mediabrands, has been appointed global chief strategy and consultancy officer, media at Dentsu.

Kinniburgh, who is based in London, joins the global media executive leadership team, part of the newly established media practice at Dentsu.

In October Dentsu unveiled a new leadership structure , naming new heads of its creative, media and CXM "Global Practices", to replace what previously were known as its "service lines".

Kinniburgh reports to Will Swayne, the Global Practice president for media, and has the responsibility for raising the strategic output of Carat, iProspect and Denstu X.

All global leads from strategy, insights, planning, effectiveness and consultancy will report to him in the newly created role.

Speaking on his appointment, Kinniburgh said: “Dentsu offers something different to the industry and has a really exciting vision – not only in the way we approach a client’s objectives, but also because of our integration, specialist expertise and Japanese heritage.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team at such an exciting time of change and opportunity in our industry. Collaborating with the teams across Dentsu to drive business successes as well as the societal gains we can achieve through our work.”

Kinniburgh left IPG Mediabrands in September last year after over a year and half as global chief consultancy officer.

Prior to that, he spent nearly 14 years at Universal McCann, first as EMEA chief strategy officer, then as global chief strategy officer from 2013 to 2021.

On Kinniburgh’s appointment, Swayne said: “We’re at a momentous moment for media right now as the landscape is changing at an astonishing pace and this is impacting how clients perceive and partner with their agencies.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Hamish into the Dentsu team. He has joined us at the perfect time to bring his vast experience in both strategy and consultancy to our business, helping us unlock the untapped potential for clients and accelerate strong and sustainable growth.”