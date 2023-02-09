Creative Minds: Nogamoto's bucket list is like Costco's receipt—long and driven by FOMO

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Nobuaki Nogamoto



Origin: Seoul, Korea



Places where you've lived and worked: Seoul, Tokyo, Yokohama, Paris, France / New York, United States



Pronouns: He/him



CV:

Copywriter, UltraSuperNew, Tokyo, 2020 - present

Advisory, Foton Inc., Tokyo 2020 - present

International VFX producer, Foton Inc., Tokyo, 2017 - 2020,

Copywriter, freelance, South Korea, 2014 - 2017

1. How did you end up being a creative?

It was just another day in my high school year, walking down the hallway, heading to the usual (furthest) bathroom during math class. Although it was the same route I took any other time, this time, I couldn’t help but take a peek into one of the classes that were going on; an art class. That was my first step (or peek) into the field of art. That night, I went home and started to doodle after dinner. I would never have thought I could draw, but there I was, pen in hand and bringing my imagination to life. Fast forward, I crafted a portfolio that year and flew to New York to attend the School of Visual Arts, where I met my mentors and legends, Jack Mariucci and Bob Mackall. They introduced me to the art of copywriting, and long story short, here I am writing about myself for Campaign Asia-Pacific.





2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?



I haven’t updated my portfolio in a while, but I have to say it’s the “Museum of Wonky English” campaign we did for Duolingo.







This is my favorite because we took the concept of mistranslations, which exists all around us and is often ignored, and gave it a new life to encourage people that even making mistakes is alright and that it’s a fun and vital part of education. I love it when true insight meets with fresh creative approaches to give birth to something positive. Or, in this case, a laugh-out-loud kind of positivity. Here is the link for those who want a little giggle and to perhaps start learning a new language





3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?



There are so many great works out there, but if I had to choose one, I would have to say it’s the “Audi R8: Gone in 5 Seconds” 5-second", it's made by Ogilvy & Mather, Cape Town, South Africa.

Most people only watch the mandatory five seconds of a YouTube ad before skipping it. So, the agency took the media space and used the five-seconds time limit to demonstrate how fast the new Audi R8 Coupé can accelerate. The unique approach to the selling point (speed, which is quite familiar with sports and supercars), the use of medium and insight, and the simplicity of the idea just hit the spot for me.