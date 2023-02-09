Analysis
Staff Writer
3 days ago

Creative Minds: Nogamoto's bucket list is like Costco's receipt—long and driven by FOMO

On the wish list is acing a hole-in-one with Tiger Woods in attendance, evoking emotions with words, getting six-pack abs. But first, pizza. He can't live without pizza, even those with pineapple.

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Nobuaki Nogamoto 

Origin: Seoul, Korea

Places where you've lived and worked: Seoul, Tokyo, Yokohama, Paris, France / New York, United States

Pronouns: He/him

CV:

  • Copywriter, UltraSuperNew, Tokyo, 2020 - present
  • Advisory, Foton Inc., Tokyo 2020 - present
  • International VFX producer, Foton Inc., Tokyo, 2017 - 2020,
  • Copywriter, freelance, South Korea, 2014 - 2017

1. How did you end up being a creative?

It was just another day in my high school year, walking down the hallway, heading to the usual (furthest) bathroom during math class. Although it was the same route I took any other time, this time, I couldn’t help but take a peek into one of the classes that were going on; an art class. That was my first step (or peek) into the field of art. That night, I went home and started to doodle after dinner. I would never have thought I could draw, but there I was, pen in hand and bringing my imagination to life. Fast forward, I crafted a portfolio that year and flew to New York to attend the School of Visual Arts, where I met my mentors and legends, Jack Mariucci and Bob Mackall. They introduced me to the art of copywriting, and long story short, here I am writing about myself for Campaign Asia-Pacific.


2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

I haven’t updated my portfolio in a while, but I have to say it’s the “Museum of Wonky English” campaign we did for Duolingo.



This is my favorite because we took the concept of mistranslations, which exists all around us and is often ignored, and gave it a new life to encourage people that even making mistakes is alright and that it’s a fun and vital part of education. I love it when true insight meets with fresh creative approaches to give birth to something positive. Or, in this case, a laugh-out-loud kind of positivity. Here is the link for those who want a little giggle and to perhaps start learning a new language 

 
3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?
 
There are so many great works out there, but if I had to choose one, I would have to say it’s the “Audi R8: Gone in 5 Seconds” 5-second", it's made by Ogilvy & Mather, Cape Town, South Africa.
Most people only watch the mandatory five seconds of a YouTube ad before skipping it. So, the agency took the media space and used the five-seconds time limit to demonstrate how fast the new Audi R8 Coupé can accelerate. The unique approach to the selling point (speed, which is quite familiar with sports and supercars), the use of medium and insight, and the simplicity of the idea just hit the spot for me. 
 

4. What's on your bucket list?
 
My bucket list is like a Costco receipt, long and driven mainly by the fear of missing out (FOMO). But some things that are definitely at the top of my bucket list are: acing a hole-in-one with a crowd of close friends and some fast-playing spectators, evoking tears with my words—whether tears of joy or sadness—and finally, having a six-pack, and I’m not talking about cold ones.


5. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?
 
If I met my 10-year-old self, I would tell him to cherish every nap, for they'll become a rare luxury as you grow up. Do not be afraid of taking risks, especially when you first encounter the word “bitcoin.” Trust me; everything will work out in the end, especially the crypto… Not sure he would listen, though…
 

6. What would you do on your perfect day?

I would wake up on a sun-kissed morning (despite the rainy forecast) and play a round of golf with my “golfriends (credits to Francois Claverie san, GCD at UltraSuperNew, for all the beautiful golf puns).” Ace a hole-in-one in front of Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods, coincidentally playing right behind us. They smile and clap in approval, and we become golfriends.

Later, I get to the office late for a super important high-pressure meeting, only to come up with a multi-award-winning idea in the first 10 minutes. Everyone jumps up to shake my hand in joy and awe. Then, perfect three sets of sauna and a brain-melting nap, followed by a dinner, only to realize it was a surprise party organized by all of my closest friends. Take a long aromatic bath to unwind, watching my favorite movie for the first time. To top it off, I will slip into the coziest bathrobe, and doze off in front of a fireplace to the sound of a crackling fire, waking up only to realize that tomorrow is still a Saturday.

 
7. What food can you not live without? What food would you be happy to never taste again?

I cannot live without pizza. Any kind of pizza. Even those with pineapple on it, there, I said it. That’s how much I love pizza. It’s just love in the shape of a circle, square, cylinder, a star, heart, for all I know, cut into how many ever pieces you want to share the love with (or not share with).

 

On the contrary, I would be happy never to taste any kind of bug, no matter how many people tell me it tastes like something else or how eating bugs can solve some global problem. I don’t have anything; hate or judgment against anyone who enjoys bugs; it’s just not for me. I don’t want it, not even on my pizza.


8. What makes you really happy?

The brink of everything making sense and falling into place like puzzle pieces brings me absolute joy. That moment of synchronization, when I recognize someone about to say the same thing or that split second before some word or phrase in the air clicks in everyone’s minds. The clarity and surety that something is the best possible choice. These moments are like small miracles where the universe works its magic, and everything, so effortlessly, just seems to fall into place.
 

9. Analog or digital?

The combination of the two: Say, a smart pocket watch or a classic Porsche 911 with the latest interior. I appreciate the aesthetic of anything analog but can’t give up the digital feel in terms of convenience. Why not have the best of both worlds?
 
10. Early riser or night owl?
 
Both. The vibrant feeling I get during the night keeps me up, even amidst the silence. On the other hand, the crisp, refreshing sense of morning wakes me up early… I’m a short sleeper, but with lots of energy!
 

11. Extrovert or introvert?
 
Super extrovert. Although I love spending time at home, I feel more energized when I am out, starting random conversations with strangers, cracking jokes with old friends, or just taking in the vibrant surrounding and harnessing it towards my energy and vitality.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

