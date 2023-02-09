Creative Minds: Nogamoto's bucket list is like Costco's receipt—long and driven by FOMO

|In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?
Name: Nobuaki Nogamoto
Origin: Seoul, Korea
Places where you've lived and worked: Seoul, Tokyo, Yokohama, Paris, France / New York, United States
Pronouns: He/him
CV:
- Copywriter, UltraSuperNew, Tokyo, 2020 - present
- Advisory, Foton Inc., Tokyo 2020 - present
- International VFX producer, Foton Inc., Tokyo, 2017 - 2020,
- Copywriter, freelance, South Korea, 2014 - 2017
1. How did you end up being a creative?
2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?
I haven’t updated my portfolio in a while, but I have to say it’s the “Museum of Wonky English” campaign we did for Duolingo.
This is my favorite because we took the concept of mistranslations, which exists all around us and is often ignored, and gave it a new life to encourage people that even making mistakes is alright and that it’s a fun and vital part of education. I love it when true insight meets with fresh creative approaches to give birth to something positive. Or, in this case, a laugh-out-loud kind of positivity. Here is the link for those who want a little giggle and to perhaps start learning a new language
4. What's on your bucket list?
5. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?
6. What would you do on your perfect day?
I would wake up on a sun-kissed morning (despite the rainy forecast) and play a round of golf with my “golfriends (credits to Francois Claverie san, GCD at UltraSuperNew, for all the beautiful golf puns).” Ace a hole-in-one in front of Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods, coincidentally playing right behind us. They smile and clap in approval, and we become golfriends.
Later, I get to the office late for a super important high-pressure meeting, only to come up with a multi-award-winning idea in the first 10 minutes. Everyone jumps up to shake my hand in joy and awe. Then, perfect three sets of sauna and a brain-melting nap, followed by a dinner, only to realize it was a surprise party organized by all of my closest friends. Take a long aromatic bath to unwind, watching my favorite movie for the first time. To top it off, I will slip into the coziest bathrobe, and doze off in front of a fireplace to the sound of a crackling fire, waking up only to realize that tomorrow is still a Saturday.
I cannot live without pizza. Any kind of pizza. Even those with pineapple on it, there, I said it. That’s how much I love pizza. It’s just love in the shape of a circle, square, cylinder, a star, heart, for all I know, cut into how many ever pieces you want to share the love with (or not share with).
On the contrary, I would be happy never to taste any kind of bug, no matter how many people tell me it tastes like something else or how eating bugs can solve some global problem. I don’t have anything; hate or judgment against anyone who enjoys bugs; it’s just not for me. I don’t want it, not even on my pizza.
8. What makes you really happy?
The brink of everything making sense and falling into place like puzzle pieces brings me absolute joy. That moment of synchronization, when I recognize someone about to say the same thing or that split second before some word or phrase in the air clicks in everyone’s minds. The clarity and surety that something is the best possible choice. These moments are like small miracles where the universe works its magic, and everything, so effortlessly, just seems to fall into place.
9. Analog or digital?
The combination of the two: Say, a smart pocket watch or a classic Porsche 911 with the latest interior. I appreciate the aesthetic of anything analog but can’t give up the digital feel in terms of convenience. Why not have the best of both worlds?
11. Extrovert or introvert?