Creative Minds: Marcel Wijnen's leap of faith

In Creative Minds, we send APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Marcel Wijnen

Origin: Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Places lived/worked: Melbourne, Sydney, London, Singapore

Pronouns: He/him

CV:

Creative director, Hulsbosch, Sydney (2020-present)

Creative director, Marque Branding Consultants and Anthem Worldwide, SGK, Sydney (2016-2020)

Executive creative director, Southeast Asia, Interbrand, Singapore (2009-2016)

Creative director, Blue Marlin, Melbourne/Sydney (2003-2009)

Associate creative director, Interbrand, London (2000-2002)

Senior designer, FutureBrand (Formerly FHA) (1996-2000)

Designer, Cato Brand Partners, Melbourne(1993-1996)

1. How did you end up being a creative?

By having a leap of faith. My dad was an electronic engineer. At high school, I always found the mathematical and physics subjects came naturally to me too, but my heart was always in the art subjects. I loved the freedom of it, the sense of achievement in creating something from nothing, but also the excitement of the vulnerability; the fear that comes with creativity.

This all came to a head in year 10, when I did the rounds of the university open days. I discovered the graphic design department and knew I had found what I wanted, and never looked back. I left my high school after year 11, completed a Tertiary Orientated Program as my year 12 (folio prep year) and was accepted into Monash University’s graphic design course.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

I think every major piece of creative work you are involved in forms part of who you are and occupies a little piece in your heart. The recent rebrand of Accor (world-leading hotel group), repositioning as a leading luxury and lifestyle hospitality brand and a new loyalty program still feels warm in my heart.

This was an ambitious undertaking and wonderful challenge, and the result is both a beautiful and classy refresh delivered as a new service brand ‘ALL Accor Live Limitless’. As well as a total brand and business transformational result for the company, it’s a future-focused case study for the category. If only we were still travelling…

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

I absolutely love and respect the 100% New Zealand brand campaign (Tourism New Zealand initiative). This is a piece of work that exemplifies the idea of distilling a truth down to its most finite point, and then communicating it in the most authentic and beautiful way. There is so much texture and story here – you just want to be part of it.

A little closer to home, I have always admired the Qantas brand. Everything from the creation of the flying kangaroo in the red tail fin to the conceptual idea and tagline ‘Spirit of Australia’ - both by none other than Hans Hulsbosch himself. This brand encapsulates so much emotion and resonance for me, particularly during my time as an expat when I was at an airport somewhere seeking a connecting reminder of home.

4. What kind of student were you?

At University I was very lucky to find myself amongst a small but great cohort that was creatively hungry and embraced everything on offer. I was one of the first to arrive, and one of the last to leave—often being kicked out of the ‘computer room’ by the cleaner trying to lock up. But it never seemed hard work. We pushed each other, challenged each other, and we loved every moment of it. University was the time of my life.

5. What movie/show do you never get tired of?

Wong Kar-wai’s visually stunning movie 2046. It’s an ambitious sequel to his acclaimed masterpiece In the Mood for Love. It’s an exquisite blend of futuristic dramatic filmmaking.

6. Early riser or night owl?

99% early riser. There’s nothing like being up and about before the crack of dawn, while everyone is still snoozing. Becoming a canine dad has made it a very easy choice.

7. Tell us about a charity or cause you think needs more attention?

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD).

As a parent, you realise how precious a little human life is. You also fear anything ever bad happening and wish more than anything for their good health. Duchenne muscular dystrophy is such a cruel disease that affects kids. It is a genetic disorder characterised by the progressive loss of muscle.

It is a multi-systemic condition, affecting many parts of the body, which results in deterioration of the skeletal, heart, and lung muscles. Duchenne is caused by a change in the dystrophin gene. Without dystrophin, muscles are not able to function or repair themselves properly.

8. Do you work best under pressure, or when things are calm?

Definitely pressure but of course there are limits. It must be the right kind of pressure. Everyone has their limits. Too much time, too much ‘freedom’, just breeds a tendency of indecision or procrastination. Positive pressure is like an endorphin for the creative juices. A colleague recently reminded me, pressure makes diamonds.

9. What's your favourite GIF/meme, and why?

Anything Leonardo DiCaprio with a drink in his hand—he’s just so versatile.



10. What makes you angry?

Discrimination and all the isms. People who are ignorant of their privilege. There are so many unequal countries in such an unequal world.

11. Extrovert or introvert?

I think I’m a bit of both. It depends on the mood, the situation. Certainly, the creative side can be quite introverted, searching to the depth of your imagination for that something special can be a lonely cause.