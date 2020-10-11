Coway dives deep to launch its 'Change your life' campaign in Malaysia

A campaign devised by Grey Malaysia for Korean water and air purifier brand Coway re-enacts the diving capabilities of Donalson Wong Kai Chee, a champion Malaysian freediver, linking his rise with his family's longstanding use of Coway products.

The campaign film below shows Chee's story, although it features female actors (Noor Hanna Sophia Ahmad Kamal plays the main character as a young woman). By showing Chee's childhood beset by healthcare challenges—having tuberculosis as a child, losing lung function on one side and using swimming as a tool to strengthen what's left—the campaign illustrates how these odds were overcome as Chee became a champion freediver. The film climaxes in the diver achieving a depth of 130 feet.

While the connection may not be apparent, Coway, which has been operating in Malaysia since 2006, wanted to channel some of Chee's can-do spirit to reflect residents overcoming the seemingly insurmountable challenges thrown down by the COVID-19 pandemic. “As Malaysians navigated a challenging year in which the home became more important than ever, we aimed to be there for customers through every moment of their lives,” said Kyle Choi, managing director of Coway Malaysia.

Part of the new 'Change your life' brand platform, the campaign launched with a nationwide contest rewards Coway customers with a home makeover worth up to 500,000 Ringgit. Following this, this short film was made in collaboration with production company Directors Think Thank.

The integrated campaign will be launched across TV, social media and outdoor touchpoints.

Coway and Grey have previously released a K-pop musical about water purifier maintenance and made a cinematic journey through clean air and water.

“Coway ... has its presence deeply rooted in our everyday lives ... fulfilling our daily essential needs of clean water, fresh air and quality sleep. The film is intended to illustrate that,” says Heng Thang Wei, creative director of Grey Malaysia.

CREDITS

GREY Malaysia

Chief Creative Officer: Graham Drew

Creative Director: Heng Thang Wei

Junior Group Head: Terces Pok

Senior Copywriter: Charlene Ong

Client Services Director: Marcus SK

Snr. Brand Executive: Kamil Zulhaidi

AV producer: Suzy Chiang

Production: Directors Think Tank

Film Director: Sling Ng

Producers: Heng Tek Nam, Tan Shu Ying, Sare Raman