Advertising Digital News The Work
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Coway dives deep to launch its 'Change your life' campaign in Malaysia

Korean water and air purifier brand aims to link the use of its products with outsized achievements in a campaign by Grey Malaysia.

Coway dives deep to launch its 'Change your life' campaign in Malaysia

A campaign devised by Grey Malaysia for Korean water and air purifier brand Coway re-enacts the diving capabilities of Donalson Wong Kai Chee, a champion Malaysian freediver, linking his rise with his family's longstanding use of Coway products.

The campaign film below shows Chee's story, although it features female actors (Noor Hanna Sophia Ahmad Kamal plays the main character as a young woman). By showing Chee's childhood beset by healthcare challenges—having tuberculosis as a child, losing lung function on one side and using swimming as a tool to strengthen what's left—the campaign illustrates how these odds were overcome as Chee became a champion freediver. The film climaxes in the diver achieving a depth of 130 feet.

While the connection may not be apparent, Coway, which has been operating in Malaysia since 2006, wanted to channel some of Chee's can-do spirit to reflect residents overcoming the seemingly insurmountable challenges thrown down by the COVID-19 pandemic. “As Malaysians navigated a challenging year in which the home became more important than ever, we aimed to be there for customers through every moment of their lives,” said Kyle Choi, managing director of Coway Malaysia.

Part of the new 'Change your life' brand platform, the campaign launched with a nationwide contest rewards Coway customers with a home makeover worth up to 500,000 Ringgit. Following this, this short film was made in collaboration with production company Directors Think Thank.

The integrated campaign will be launched across TV, social media and outdoor touchpoints.

Coway and Grey have previously released a K-pop musical about water purifier maintenance and made a cinematic journey through clean air and water.  

“Coway  ... has its presence deeply rooted in our everyday lives ... fulfilling our daily essential needs of clean water, fresh air and quality sleep. The film is intended to illustrate that,” says Heng Thang Wei, creative director of Grey Malaysia.

CREDITS

GREY Malaysia

Chief Creative Officer: Graham Drew
Creative Director: Heng Thang Wei
Junior Group Head: Terces Pok
Senior Copywriter: Charlene Ong
Client Services Director: Marcus SK
Snr. Brand Executive: Kamil Zulhaidi
AV producer: Suzy Chiang
Production: Directors Think Tank
Film Director: Sling Ng
Producers: Heng Tek Nam, Tan Shu Ying, Sare Raman

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

1 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

2 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 opens for entries

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

4 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

6 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

8 Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

9 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Watch a K-pop musical from Malaysia about water-purifier maintenance
Advertising
Sep 23, 2019
Ad Nut

Watch a K-pop musical from Malaysia about water-puri...

A cinematic journey through clean air and water
Advertising
Apr 8, 2019
Ad Nut

A cinematic journey through clean air and water

OPINION: Will your next commercial change your life?
News
Nov 28, 2003

OPINION: Will your next commercial change your life?

Coway appoints BBDO/Proximity in Malaysia
Advertising
Jun 28, 2010
Kenny Lim

Coway appoints BBDO/Proximity in Malaysia

Just Published

Cambodia's draft cybercrime law raises free speech alarm
Digital
9 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Cambodia's draft cybercrime law raises free speech ...

Vague language used in the draft of a proposed cybercrime law could allow it to be used as a tool to limit free speech, according to several rights organisations.

Shipping service Sendle pays tribute to those with side hustles
Advertising
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

Shipping service Sendle pays tribute to those with ...

A campaign by 72andSunny Sydney, launching in Australia and the US, takes inspiration from real and quirky Sendle customers.

Cultural influences: China’s regions reverse the flow
Marketing
11 hours ago
Scott Teng

Cultural influences: China’s regions reverse the flow

As trends increasingly originate in ‘lower tier’ cities, Beijing and Shanghai's realities must cease to be the default definition of China, according to the co-MD of cultural consultancy Yuzu Kyodai.

MullenLowe Philippines rebrands following buyout by local shareholders
News
11 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

MullenLowe Philippines rebrands following buyout by ...

The agency rebrands as MullenLowe Treyna as longtime shareholders the Trillana and Siguion-Reyna families significantly increase their stakes.