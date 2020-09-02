Advertising Digital News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

Control v Exposed expands into APAC via Current Asia partnership

The two marketing businesses launch a joint venture that will focus on programmatic consulting and execution.

Current Asia founder David Ketchum has been appointed head of CvE Asia.
Current Asia founder David Ketchum has been appointed head of CvE Asia.

Performance marketing agency Control v Exposed is expanding its operations in Asia-Pacific through a strategic partnership with digital marketing and media firm Current Asia.

Control v Exposed (CvE) is a division of US-headquartered digital ad services company Goodway Group, which offers full-service digital media alongside programmatic in-housing, consulting and implementation. 

Launched in early 2019, the performance agency established a regional presence in Singapore earlier this year. It has now struck a partnership with Current Asia to offer programmatic and performance media services to brands and agencies across Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia and New Zealand. 

Current Asia is a business solutions provider founded in 2015 by veteran Asia-based marketer David Ketchum. Current Asia creates data-driven campaigns and has undertaken multiple digital marketing and transformation projects in sectors such as media and entertainment, professional services, insurance and FMCG. Current Asia’s clients range from early stage startups to global brands.

The partners said the joint venture will allow CvE to offer end-to-end digital marketing solutions to marketers in APAC. Current Asia brings an established footprint across Southeast Asia, and broader capabilities ranging from martech and content to campaign work. CvE brings its digital media credentials across search, social, biddable media channels and a proprietary machine-learning technology, Real Value Platform. 

The two businesses have already participated in multiple co-pitches to win clients in the region, according to the principals.

CvE services a number of global clients in APAC, such as SAP Concur, along with local clients. It has existing relationships with a number of programmatic and data companies, including The Trade Desk and Oracle. 

As part of the partnership, Ketchum has been appointed head of CvE Asia.

He said: "CvE has built a powerful engine for brands and agencies to effectively deploy programmatic advertising. CvE’s consultative approach to digital marketing has been highly valued by clients in the US and Europe, so we are excited to bring this specialist expertise to marketers and senior media executives in Asia Pacific."

Paul Frampton, the president of CvE International, added: "APAC is a really exciting region for us with a ton of growth potential. We are excited to support our international clients in the region but also to have the opportunity to work increasingly with Asian brands that are looking to global markets for expansion. I am really excited to be partnering with Current Asia CEO David Ketchum and his team as they deeply understand the nuances of the different Asian markets and bring compelling technology and content solutions to the table."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

4 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

5 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

6 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

7 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

8 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

9 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Related Articles

In pursuit of premium video ad budgets, Google is cleaning up its act
Analysis
Feb 17, 2020
Justin Orkin

In pursuit of premium video ad budgets, Google is ...

Current Asia hires Robert Yap to push
Marketing
Feb 25, 2015
Byravee Iyer

Current Asia hires Robert Yap to push "boardroom" goals

Move and win roundup: Razorfish, W+K, Current Asia, Iris, much more
Advertising
Sep 9, 2016
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Razorfish, W+K, Current Asia, ...

Just Published

Sorcha John and Min Ng join leadership ranks at TSLA
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Sorcha John and Min Ng join leadership ranks at TSLA

After 11 years, John leaves Iris, while Ng steps up from her previous role as head of talent. MD Richard Bleasdale is leaving TSLA after about 16 months.

The streaming habits of Australians and Indonesians
Advertising
8 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The streaming habits of Australians and Indonesians

While most consumers in both countries are willing to watch ads for free content, their access devices and preferred platforms vary, according to an OTT study from Integral Ad Science.

New Business League: July 2020 report
Advertising
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

New Business League: July 2020 report

Sapient, Zenith, Wunderman Thompson, OMD, Publicis, Starcom and VMLY&R are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'
Advertising
8 hours ago
Ad Nut

The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'

The brainchild of Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne and Australia's official mint, the 'Donation dollar' is a very real coin that's 'made to make a difference'.