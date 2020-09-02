Control v Exposed expands into APAC via Current Asia partnership

Performance marketing agency Control v Exposed is expanding its operations in Asia-Pacific through a strategic partnership with digital marketing and media firm Current Asia.

Control v Exposed (CvE) is a division of US-headquartered digital ad services company Goodway Group, which offers full-service digital media alongside programmatic in-housing, consulting and implementation.

Launched in early 2019, the performance agency established a regional presence in Singapore earlier this year. It has now struck a partnership with Current Asia to offer programmatic and performance media services to brands and agencies across Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Current Asia is a business solutions provider founded in 2015 by veteran Asia-based marketer David Ketchum. Current Asia creates data-driven campaigns and has undertaken multiple digital marketing and transformation projects in sectors such as media and entertainment, professional services, insurance and FMCG. Current Asia’s clients range from early stage startups to global brands.

The partners said the joint venture will allow CvE to offer end-to-end digital marketing solutions to marketers in APAC. Current Asia brings an established footprint across Southeast Asia, and broader capabilities ranging from martech and content to campaign work. CvE brings its digital media credentials across search, social, biddable media channels and a proprietary machine-learning technology, Real Value Platform.

The two businesses have already participated in multiple co-pitches to win clients in the region, according to the principals.

CvE services a number of global clients in APAC, such as SAP Concur, along with local clients. It has existing relationships with a number of programmatic and data companies, including The Trade Desk and Oracle.

As part of the partnership, Ketchum has been appointed head of CvE Asia.

He said: "CvE has built a powerful engine for brands and agencies to effectively deploy programmatic advertising. CvE’s consultative approach to digital marketing has been highly valued by clients in the US and Europe, so we are excited to bring this specialist expertise to marketers and senior media executives in Asia Pacific."

Paul Frampton, the president of CvE International, added: "APAC is a really exciting region for us with a ton of growth potential. We are excited to support our international clients in the region but also to have the opportunity to work increasingly with Asian brands that are looking to global markets for expansion. I am really excited to be partnering with Current Asia CEO David Ketchum and his team as they deeply understand the nuances of the different Asian markets and bring compelling technology and content solutions to the table."