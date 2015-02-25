Search
current asia
16 hours ago
Control v Exposed expands into APAC via Current Asia partnership
The two marketing businesses launch a joint venture that will focus on programmatic consulting and execution.
Feb 25, 2015
Current Asia hires Robert Yap to push "boardroom" goals
ASIA-PACIFIC - David Ketchum’s newly launched venture Current Asia has hired Robert Yap Min Choy as chairman to drive partnerships with businesses, governments and industry stakeholders.
