Control v Exposed expands into APAC via Current Asia partnership
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

The two marketing businesses launch a joint venture that will focus on programmatic consulting and execution.

Current Asia hires Robert Yap to push
Feb 25, 2015
Byravee Iyer

Current Asia hires Robert Yap to push "boardroom" goals

ASIA-PACIFIC - David Ketchum’s newly launched venture Current Asia has hired Robert Yap Min Choy as chairman to drive partnerships with businesses, governments and industry stakeholders.

