Analysis Advertising The Knowledge
Jonathan Weinberg
3 hours ago

Churn concern: Agencies on staff exits, junior-level exodus and slower hiring

Agencies continued to see a high turnover of staff in 2022, but as client and economic pressures have shifted, so too has the approach to hiring new recruits.

When Iris lost the Starbucks EMEA creative and strategy account at the end of last year, there was a “come to Jesus moment” for the shop, according to its London chief executive Claire Humphris. The

Excellent choice! This is exclusive Campaign content.

Sign in or join our top subscription tier, The Knowledge, today.

The Knowledge

Why Subscribe?

  • Monthly global and APAC research reports on M&A, new business and client spending
  • Quarterly global forecasting reports
  • Trend analysis reports with APAC agency report cards
  • Unlimited access to all Campaign Asia-Pacific content and its archive of 70,000+ articles,. No monthly limits!
  • Full account membership support
  • Event discounts
Join Now
Sign in

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

1 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

3 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

4 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

5 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

6 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

7 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

8 Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

10 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

Related Articles

The Great Resignation hits CMOs
Jan 27, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

The Great Resignation hits CMOs

Why a focus on 'personal purpose' can help fight 'The Great Resignation'
Dec 9, 2021
Stephanie Matthews

Why a focus on 'personal purpose' can help fight ...

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans
Oct 13, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is ...

Mediabrands Australia launches sweeping process automation program
May 16, 2022
Staff Reporters

Mediabrands Australia launches sweeping process ...

Just Published

C-beauty doubles its market share in just five years
3 hours ago
Kevin Rozario

C-beauty doubles its market share in just five years

Chinese beauty brands are starting to go high-end, and that’s something international players will need to adapt to.

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival means for comms pros
3 hours ago
Ruth Lee

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival ...

Amid yet another tumultuous week at Twitter, Meta has dropped the biggest spanner-in-the-works yet for the bluebird: the announcement that Twitter-copycat, Threads has launched.

Pringles repurposes iconic US Superbowl 'Can Hands' ad
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Pringles repurposes iconic US Superbowl 'Can Hands' ad

Pringles remakes its Super Bowl ads for the European market, poking fun at what can happen when people get their hands stuck inside a Pringles tub.

Magazines vs. the metaverse: Can traditional print differentiate in the AI boom?
10 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Magazines vs. the metaverse: Can traditional print ...

AI is in, print is out...or is it? Creative glossies and magazines might still have more to offer than meets the tech eye, analyses Campaign Asia-Pacific's editor.