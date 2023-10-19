Analysis Media
Lucy Shelley
8 hours ago

China’s six largest social media platforms – and how to engage its users

From Little Red Book to Weibo, how can brands unlock the largest – and most varied – social media market in the world?

China’s six largest social media platforms – and how to engage its users
China is the largest social media market in the world with highly engaged users and a uniquely diverse landscape that varies considerably to the rest of the world. 
 
In this dynamic ecosystem, it is often challenging for brands to understand and adapt their campaign content, strategies, and messaging to engage effectively with users across the customer journey.
 
The latest Performance Marketing Unlocked podcast guest Jimmy Robinson, CEO of Chinese marketing agency PingPong Digital, demystified the landscape in the latest episode, available at the end of this article.
 
Not only is the digital landscape separate from the rest of the world, the culture towards online and mobile commerce is starkly different – 100% of shopping in China is done via online, compared to 80% of the US. 
 
KAWO, a social media management platform in China, has launched a practical handbook to help marketers understand where each of the six platforms sit in the marketing funnel and how metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) can be translated into actual business success.
 
WeChat, Douyin, Kuaishou, Little Red Book (xiaohongshu), Weibo and Bilibili are examined and explained in the table below, outlining the platforms’ characteristics, marketing dynamics, and user base. 
 
WeChat retention rates rise
 
Over recent years, brands have become more efficient in retaining followers on Chinese apps. In an analysis of WeChat Service and Subscription accounts, KAWO data showed that the win-loss ratio (a comparison of the number of followers lost per every 100 gained) has decreased since 2020.
 
In 2020, Service accounts – used mainly for managing and maintaining customer relationships – were mostly losing more followers than they gained, while this improved to as low as 47 lost followers per 100 gained in 2023. 
 
For Subscription accounts – focused mainly on raising awareness and promoting the brand – the ratio dropped from a high of 0.94 in 2020 to a low of 0.37 in 2022 before creeping up in 2023. 
 
KAWO’s CEO Alex Li said: “China’s social media platforms are diverse, unique and present a challenge for brands who are investing millions in reaching their audience but may not have the right tools to measure results and impact.”
 
Listen to the episode with Jimmy Robinson here:
 

 

Source:
Performance Marketing World

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

1 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

2 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

3 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

4 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

5 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

6 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

7 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

9 Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

10 WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

Related Articles

Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's 'economic long Covid', creativity, AI and more
Sep 27, 2023
Minnie Wang

Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's ...

The top social commerce trends in China that brands can learn from
Sep 13, 2023
Ashley Dudarenok

The top social commerce trends in China that brands ...

Top advertisers’ KOL spend in China up tenfold since 2020: Ebiquity
Jun 9, 2023
Minnie Wang

Top advertisers’ KOL spend in China up tenfold ...

China social media in 2023: The brand guide to WeChat, Douyin, Xiaohongshu and other platforms
May 29, 2023
Ashley Dudarenok

China social media in 2023: The brand guide to ...

Just Published

Cadbury Celebrations unwraps prosperity for homepreneurs
8 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Cadbury Celebrations unwraps prosperity for ...

Cadbury Celebrations has rolled out a campaign #ThisAdIsMyStore, putting the spotlight on small business owners and gifting them the visibility they need to have a joyous Diwali.

25 years of Google: how competition shaped the internet giant
9 hours ago
Gustav Westman

25 years of Google: how competition shaped the ...

AI is the prime battleground where Google needs to focus its energies if it’s to stay the literal byword for the internet in the future.

Masturbation and the big C: Girl vs Cancer provocatively tackles rarely discussed issue
9 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Masturbation and the big C: Girl vs Cancer ...

Bartle Bogle Hegarty created the campaign.

Cannes Lions launches Luxury & Lifestyle award category and drops Mobile
9 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Cannes Lions launches Luxury & Lifestyle award ...

There has been demand from luxury sector to recognise creativity, awards organisers say.