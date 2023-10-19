China’s six largest social media platforms – and how to engage its users

China is the largest social media market in the world with highly engaged users and a uniquely diverse landscape that varies considerably to the rest of the world.

In this dynamic ecosystem, it is often challenging for brands to understand and adapt their campaign content, strategies, and messaging to engage effectively with users across the customer journey.

The latest Performance Marketing Unlocked podcast guest Jimmy Robinson, CEO of Chinese marketing agency PingPong Digital, demystified the landscape in the latest episode , available at the end of this article.

Not only is the digital landscape separate from the rest of the world, the culture towards online and mobile commerce is starkly different – 100% of shopping in China is done via online, compared to 80% of the US.

KAWO, a social media management platform in China, has launched a practical handbook to help marketers understand where each of the six platforms sit in the marketing funnel and how metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) can be translated into actual business success.

WeChat, Douyin, Kuaishou, Little Red Book (xiaohongshu), Weibo and Bilibili are examined and explained in the table below, outlining the platforms’ characteristics, marketing dynamics, and user base.