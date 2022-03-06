News
Ben Bold
11 hours ago

Cannes Lions bans award entries from Russia

Meanwhile, Ukrainian creatives will be welcomed free of charge.

Cannes Lions: not accepting submissions from Russian organisations (Getty Images)
Cannes Lions: not accepting submissions from Russian organisations (Getty Images)

Cannes Lions organiser Ascential has put a moratorium on award submissions and delegations from Russian organisations for this year's Festival of Creativity, joining a growing list of international businesses taking a stand against Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Ascential said in a statement that it was standing "together with our friends in Ukraine, and our many partners and community members in Russia who strongly oppose the actions of the Russian government".

As well as opposing Russia's incursion into Ukraine, Ascential is waiving entry fees for Ukraine creatives – "any and all" – who are able to attend this year's event, which returns to the French Riviera on 20-24 June.

"Refunds on awards submissions for Ukraine agencies will also be honoured," the company said.

The organiser also said it would take an "immediate action" and make a "significant donation to humanitarian charities working in the affected region".

Ascential has set up a talent directory for members of the creative community affected by the war on the Lions platform, urging the global community to "commission and support our friends during these troubled times".

People affected can create a profile here.

At last year's Cannes Lions festival, Russia had 401 award entries and Ukraine 48 entries for work from the previous two years. That followed the cancellation of the 2020 event because of the pandemic.

Ascential's statement comes as an increasing number of organisations – spanning business, media and sports – halt their associations with Russia.

To name a few, Twitter is stopping ads in Ukraine and Russia, while Meta and YouTube are demonetising state-operated Russian news sites, including RT.

In sports, the International Olympic Committee has banned Russian and Belarus athletes, official and teams from participating in the Paralympics; Russian clubs have been suspended from all Fifa and Uefa competitions, meaning the Russia men's team will no longer play in the World Cup play-off matches this month; while Spartak Moscow has been ejected from the Europa league.

The world's of rugby, tennis and Formula 1 have also implemented similar bans.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

2 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

4 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

5 Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

6 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

8 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

WPP launches The Metaverse Foundry

10 WPP launches The Metaverse Foundry

Related Articles

How global PR agencies are responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
PR
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

How global PR agencies are responding to Russia’s ...

On the ground in Ukraine: One agency shares its wartime experience
News
11 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

On the ground in Ukraine: One agency shares its ...

WPP shuts down Russian operations as it 'condemns' Ukraine invasion
Digital
2 days ago
Ben Bold

WPP shuts down Russian operations as it 'condemns' ...

Cannes Lions confirms physical return in 2022
Advertising
Nov 17, 2021
Daniel Farey-Jones

Cannes Lions confirms physical return in 2022

Just Published

Singtel names new creative lead agency
Advertising
17 minutes ago
Matthew Miller

Singtel names new creative lead agency

Publicis Groupe's Leo Burnett takes over duties previously held by BBH and Goodstuph as Ogilvy retains a B2B remit.

On the ground in Ukraine: One agency shares its wartime experience
News
11 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

On the ground in Ukraine: One agency shares its ...

A week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, staffers at Kyiv-based ad agency Bickerstaff provide a window into daily life under fire.

How global PR agencies are responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
PR
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

How global PR agencies are responding to Russia’s ...

Many had abandoned the Russian market in the years before the war started, and all are pledging to help employees affected by the crisis.

WPP shuts down Russian operations as it 'condemns' Ukraine invasion
Digital
2 days ago
Ben Bold

WPP shuts down Russian operations as it 'condemns' ...

Agency is working with Russian 'people, clients and partners to consider all options including transfer of ownership and divestment'.