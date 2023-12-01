News Advertising Marketing Campaign360 Spikes
Campaign announces 2024 event calendar

From awards to conferences, roundtables, and workshops, we have a variety of events that will help you grow, connect, and shine in the industry. Explore our event calendar for 2024 and register now

As 2024 impends upon us, Campaign Asia-Pacific can now unveil our much-anticipated 2024 events calendar.

At the heart of our line-up—Campaign 360, will unfold in May 2024. This flagship event has continued to serve as a dynamic convergence point for the marcomms industry, offering a unique opportunity to unite professionals, shine a light on outstanding talent, exceptional work, and share profound insights.

You don't have to wait till May 2024 to be a part of our events. Join us for our in-person return to Spikes Asia, celebrating all things APAC creativity, with over 800 representatives of agencies and brands attending across workshops, activities and key note speakers, amongst a slew of other events we look forward to seeing you at next year.

If you'd like to attend, sponsor or speak at one of the events below, please get in touch with the editorial team. 

 

