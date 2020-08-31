Partner Content
Brush up on your digital marketing knowledge with a 2-day workshop

Campaign Asia and digitalbrief are partnering to bring you Digital Marketing Fast Track, a 2-day training course designed to hone your digital skills.

Campaign Asia and digitalbrief are excited to announce the launch of a new digital essentials workshop, taking place virtually on September 16th and 17th. The course covers the skills needed to master the art and science of digital marketing and will give attendees techniques to make confident decisions for their brand, agency or consultancy.

The workshop is strategic in nature & covers a wide range of areas within the digital marketing and media landscape including:

  • Digital marketing and media strategic principles
  • Asia's digital landscape and trends
  • Owning owned media
  • Content marketing strategy
  • 10 steps to social media
  • Managing and buying digital paid media
  • Programmatic media priming
  • Delving into data and analytics
  • Marketing automation work
  • Measuring and presenting your return on digital investment

The course is led by digitalbrief’s founder Russell Easther, who has 20 years of strategic experience in digital marketing, including 10 delivering digital training workshops.

See the full course outline here.

The workshop is geared towards anyone interested brushing up on their digital marketing knowledge and is relevant for senior management, right through to talent just starting out on their digital career.

All tickets are discounted by $200 until August 31st. Places are capped at 40 seats, so book early.

For more information about the workshop, visit: www.digitalmarketingfast-track.com

