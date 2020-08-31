Brush up on your digital marketing knowledge with a 2-day workshop

Campaign Asia and digitalbrief are excited to announce the launch of a new digital essentials workshop, taking place virtually on September 16th and 17th. The course covers the skills needed to master the art and science of digital marketing and will give attendees techniques to make confident decisions for their brand, agency or consultancy.

The workshop is strategic in nature & covers a wide range of areas within the digital marketing and media landscape including:

Digital marketing and media strategic principles

Asia's digital landscape and trends

Owning owned media

Content marketing strategy

10 steps to social media

Managing and buying digital paid media

Programmatic media priming

Delving into data and analytics

Marketing automation work

Measuring and presenting your return on digital investment

The course is led by digitalbrief’s founder Russell Easther, who has 20 years of strategic experience in digital marketing, including 10 delivering digital training workshops.

See the full course outline here.

The workshop is geared towards anyone interested brushing up on their digital marketing knowledge and is relevant for senior management, right through to talent just starting out on their digital career.

All tickets are discounted by $200 until August 31st. Places are capped at 40 seats, so book early.

For more information about the workshop, visit: www.digitalmarketingfast-track.com