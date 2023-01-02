British Army recruitment drive champions soldiers' empathy

The British Army has kick-started 2023 with a recruitment drive that shows, no matter how technologically advanced the Army becomes, soldiers will always be their most valuable asset.

Portraying the instincts and empathy of British soldiers, “The flood” follows an Army team armed with technology to assist in a UK flood, and spotlights the Army Reserves' role in homeland resilience.

Despite being equipped with high tech, it is a soldier and their human intuition that makes all the difference when they save a baby from a car stuck in the flash flood.

The personal story of the difference soldiers make by bringing their individual experience and unique characteristics to the job is underlined by the message that the Army is recruiting now and always.

“The flood” is the second instalment of “Nothing can do what a soldier can do” and part of the long-running brand positioning "This is belonging", developed in 2017 by Accenture Song with Capita and the British Army.

It continues to champion the more human side of the service.

The ad breaks with a 40-second film on 2 January 2023 across television, cinema, video on demand and social.

“The flood” was directed by Nicolai Fuglsig, through MJZ, and created by Meigan Brown and Tobias Owen.

“As a modern, battle-ready land force with cutting-edge technology, the Army believes its people are its greatest asset. Built on character, training, and professionalism to create dynamic teams with fighting spirit,” Capita chief marketing officer Naomi Walter said.

“But that spirit isn’t just in times of conflict, but in crisis too. ‘The flood’ spotlights the role that the Army, including its Reservists play in the UK, tapping into the key motivations to drive applications.”

Accenture Song UK chief creative officer Nik Studzinski said: “Focusing on the instincts and humanity of British soldiers, supporting communities in crisis a little closer to home, felt like a story that needed telling.

“The flood scenario resonates because it affects us all. And it shows a different side to the Army, one that’s less focused on conflict-based concerns overseas. So, while technology has brought rapid advancements, ‘The flood’ spotlights the irreplicable skills that make soldiers invaluable in times of crisis.”