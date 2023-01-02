Advertising Marketing News
Imogen Watson
18 hours ago

British Army recruitment drive champions soldiers' empathy

Created by Accenture Song, 'The flood' is the second instalment of 'Nothing can do what a soldier can do'.

British Army recruitment drive champions soldiers' empathy

The British Army has kick-started 2023 with a recruitment drive that shows, no matter how technologically advanced the Army becomes, soldiers will always be their most valuable asset.

Portraying the instincts and empathy of British soldiers, “The flood” follows an Army team armed with technology to assist in a UK flood, and spotlights the Army Reserves' role in homeland resilience. 

Despite being equipped with high tech, it is a soldier and their human intuition that makes all the difference when they save a baby from a car stuck in the flash flood.

The personal story of the difference soldiers make by bringing their individual experience and unique characteristics to the job is underlined by the message that the Army is recruiting now and always.

“The flood” is the second instalment of “Nothing can do what a soldier can do” and part of the long-running brand positioning "This is belonging", developed in 2017 by Accenture Song with Capita and the British Army.

It continues to champion the more human side of the service.

The ad breaks with a 40-second film on 2 January 2023 across television, cinema, video on demand and social.

“The flood” was directed by Nicolai Fuglsig, through MJZ, and created by Meigan Brown and Tobias Owen.

“As a modern, battle-ready land force with cutting-edge technology, the Army believes its people are its greatest asset. Built on character, training, and professionalism to create dynamic teams with fighting spirit,” Capita chief marketing officer Naomi Walter said. 

“But that spirit isn’t just in times of conflict, but in crisis too. ‘The flood’ spotlights the role that the Army, including its Reservists play in the UK, tapping into the key motivations to drive applications.”

Accenture Song UK chief creative officer Nik Studzinski said: “Focusing on the instincts and humanity of British soldiers, supporting communities in crisis a little closer to home, felt like a story that needed telling.

“The flood scenario resonates because it affects us all. And it shows a different side to the Army, one that’s less focused on conflict-based concerns overseas. So, while technology has brought rapid advancements, ‘The flood’ spotlights the irreplicable skills that make soldiers invaluable in times of crisis.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beauty out of the box: keeping up with the modern Asian woman

1 APAC women reclaiming the meaning of 'beauty'

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

2 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Stagwell merges ForwardPMX and Assembly into media powerhouse

3 Stagwell merges ForwardPMX and Assembly

Top exits and entrances of 2022

4 Top exits and entrances of 2022

Ad Nut’s 10 best ads of 2022

5 Ad Nut’s 10 best ads of 2022

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022

6 Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022

GroupM drops global CEO role at Kinetic as it takes tighter control of outdoor agency

7 GroupM drops global CEO role at Kinetic as it takes tighter control of outdoor agency

Move and win roundup: Week of December 19, 2022

8 Catch up on the latest moves & wins

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

9 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Global new-biz round-up: Creative pitches dominate as Swarovski, IBM and more change hands

10 Global new-biz round-up: Creative pitches dominate as Swarovski, IBM and more change hands

Just Published

The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually need to read
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually ...

This month we're combing through all the big reports full of key trends, predictions and endless statistics to bring you only the most valuable insights.

40 Under 40 2022: Dia Kirpalani, Blink Digital
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Dia Kirpalani, Blink Digital

Kirpalani’s breadth of experience enables her to think end-to-end across touchpoints and has made her a preferred partner for clients.

TBWA/Hakuhodo turns scallop shells into helmets
7 hours ago
Ad Nut

TBWA/Hakuhodo turns scallop shells into helmets

The Japanese-designed 'shellmets' combine sustainability, safety and aesthetics to make us feel better about scallop fishing. Now if only we could improve life in the sea...

Media agencies need to change their mindsets for survival
7 hours ago
Antony Yiu

Media agencies need to change their mindsets for ...

It's time for media agencies to integrate fully into client marketing processes and work between holding companies says the CEO of PHD Hong Kong.