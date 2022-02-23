'Billboards for good' initiative gives charities space and design support

New Zealand's Lumo Digital Outdoor is teaming up with Canva, which provides a global visual-design platform, to supply charities with free outdoor inventory and creative support.

New Zealand-based charities can apply for a free awareness campaign using Lumo inventory across LED screens in Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Christchurch and Wellington, along with design support from Canva.

The 'Billboards for good' initiative starts this month with Voices of Hope, a charity involved in breaking the stigma around mental illness to decrease suicide rates.

Lumo has supported more than 30 charities over the last 12 months with space across its nationwide network of 41 screens. But CMO Hamish Smith said the company recognises that many charities are understaffed and lack resources. "As such they struggle to deliver great creative," he said in a release. "So, it was only natural Canva got on board to help these groups deliver great creative and get in front of wider audiences."

The agency is hoping to work with as many charities as possible. An initial goal is one charity per month, but the company intends to smash that, according to a spokesperson. Both companies would like to see the the effort expand internationally in the future. While Lumo is only in New Zealand, Canva is hoping to work with other OOH and media companies elsewhere, and Lumo would be happy to see others partner with the design company, the spokesperson said.

The email for New Zealand-based charities to apply is [email protected].