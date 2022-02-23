Media News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

'Billboards for good' initiative gives charities space and design support

Lumo Digital Outdoor and online design-tool provider Canva are launching the initiative in New Zealand but hope to see it spread internationally.

'Billboards for good' initiative gives charities space and design support

New Zealand's Lumo Digital Outdoor is teaming up with Canva, which provides a global visual-design platform, to supply charities with free outdoor inventory and creative support.

New Zealand-based charities can apply for a free awareness campaign using Lumo inventory across LED screens in Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Christchurch and Wellington, along with design support from Canva.

The 'Billboards for good' initiative starts this month with Voices of Hope, a charity involved in breaking the stigma around mental illness to decrease suicide rates.

Lumo has supported more than 30 charities over the last 12 months with space across its nationwide network of 41 screens. But CMO Hamish Smith said the company recognises that many charities are understaffed and lack resources. "As such they struggle to deliver great creative," he said in a release. "So, it was only natural Canva got on board to help these groups deliver great creative and get in front of wider audiences."

The agency is hoping to work with as many charities as possible. An initial goal is one charity per month, but the company intends to smash that, according to a spokesperson. Both companies would like to see the the effort expand internationally in the future. While Lumo is only in New Zealand, Canva is hoping to work with other OOH and media companies elsewhere, and Lumo would be happy to see others partner with the design company, the spokesperson said.

The email for New Zealand-based charities to apply is [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

1 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

2 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

4 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

5 Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

6 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

8 Google to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

9 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

The Trade Desk pulls out of Google's ad auction: What are the ripple effects?

10 The Trade Desk pulls out of Google's ad auction: What are the ripple effects?

Related Articles

The point of 'purpose': A lesson in two campaigns
Advertising
2 days ago
Ad Nut

The point of 'purpose': A lesson in two campaigns

Sandpiper opens New Zealand office
PR
Dec 13, 2021
Staff Reporters

Sandpiper opens New Zealand office

The best purpose campaigns of 2021
PR
Dec 17, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

The best purpose campaigns of 2021

Bastion acquires Shine in New Zealand
Marketing
Nov 15, 2021
Staff Reporters

Bastion acquires Shine in New Zealand

Just Published

Viceverse opens its virtual doors inside 'the culture of the future'
Digital
6 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Viceverse opens its virtual doors inside 'the ...

Vice Media Group has launched a space where clients can experiment in the metaverse.

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year
Advertising
7 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout ...

Growth in organic revenue of 12.1% puts it near top of the peer group

Creative Minds: Killian Menigot employs the power of 'no'
Analysis
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Killian Menigot employs the power ...

The interactive production manager at Unruly answers 11 of our questions. Learn about why colleagues might see him as a bad cop, his special talent for making things disappear, and why you'd better not offer him instant coffee.

How a virtual human's artwork was both created and sold at a Hong Kong auction
Digital
13 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How a virtual human's artwork was both created and ...

INSPIRATION STATION: The generative, data-driven NFT artwork 'Drowning in Love', attributed to virtual human named MonoC, sold for $24,000 this week.