Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2023: Entries open

Celebrate APAC agencies and brands' outstanding achievements in improving workplace cultures.

PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific are excited to launch the third edition of Best Places to Work in Asia-Pacific, an opportunity for agencies and in-house teams in the marcomms sector to recognise and celebrate healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent. 

Especially at a time where healthy employment practices and compassionate workplace environments are more important than ever, we want to recognise the good work that companies have displayed in these areas. 

Entries will be judged in a rigorous two-stage process, ensuring credibility and industry-standard criteria. Some categories that we’ll be exploring this year are diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI), and learning and development.

With that, please nominate your workplaces and teams that have shone in the last 12 months. We hope you’ll join us in demonstrating that a sustainable workplace isn’t solely reliant on business outcomes, but also on strong, supportive, and dynamic professional relationships and initiatives.

For more information on the awards categories, rates, and judging criteria, please contact [email protected]

We look forward to receiving your entries. All the best! 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

