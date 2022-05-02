News
Shauna Lewis
5 hours ago

BBH marks 40th year with global short film competition

Four filmmakers will be commissioned across the UK, US and Asia.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty has marked its 40th year with the launch of a global short film competition, “Differently does it”.

Launched on 28 April in the UK, US, Shanghai, Singapore and Mumbai, four filmmaking teams will be commissioned on the basis of their response to a brief around the theme of “Difference”.

Applications will open on 4 May and remain open for four weeks, with one winner from the UK, one from the US and two from Asia.

Winners will be selected with a focus on supporting talent from underrepresented backgrounds.

Stephen Ledger-Lomas, chief production officer, said: “‘Differently does it’ is an idea that is born from BBH’s legacy in engaging with and nurturing emerging talent and placing our belief in raw talent rather than status; essentially investing in the power of difference.” 

Alex Grieve, global chief creative officer at BBH, who joined the agency in January, added that the competition was an opportunity for film-making talent to “shape” culture moving forward.

Participants’ ideas will be judged by a panel of creative leaders from across the BBH Global network, as well as playwright and screenwriter Rita Kalnejais.

The four winning filmmakers will each receive a £20,000 budget, a masterclass from a director and guidance from BBH creative leaders.

The four films will have their premiere at a showcase in London in December 2022 and later launch on the international film circuit.

Karen Martin, chief executive of BBH, said: “Nurturing artistic talent is in our DNA and our roots are forged in telling stories through film. We’re incredibly proud of that legacy and with ‘Differently does it’, we aim to find and support the next generation of filmmakers from around the world.” 

Source:
Campaign UK

