1 day ago

BBDO Bangkok creative chair to retire after 22 years

Highly awarded Suthisak Sucharittanonta—responsible for Thailand's first gold Cannes Lion in film—has been with BBDO Bangkok since 1998.

Suthisak Sucharittanonta
Suthisak Sucharittanonta

BBDO has announced that Suthisak Sucharittanonta, the creative chairman of BBDO Bangkok, who is widely known as Suthi, will be retiring after 22 years with the agency.

He has worked at BBDO Bangkok since joining as CCO in 1998 and in 2003 won Thailand's first gold in the film category at Cannes Lions for this extremely Thai ad, 'Belly button face'.

By 2004, he had led BBDO Bangkok to eighth on the Gunn Report's World’s Most Awarded Agency rankings. He also won Southeast Asia Creative of the Year in Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2016 Agency of the Year Awards. 

“There are two things that make very rare people like Suthi great," Jean-Paul Burge, chairman and CEO of BBDO Asia said in a release. "The first is that they are true originals, constantly surprising us with their insights, creativity and humanity. This leads to accolades, awards and high praise, yet they receive this with great humility. The second is that they leave great teams behind them to build on their legacy. Suthi has done both."

In addition to his local responsibilities and sitting on the BBDO Asia Creative Council, Suthi recently launched ‘The Fighters Project’, a charity photo exhibition to help raise awareness and funds for people with disabilities.

Here's Suthi's extensive Ads of the World archive, and another memorable (and terrifying) piece of work produced under his tenure, from 2017:

