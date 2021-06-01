Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Astute Solutions, Socialbakers unveil Emplifi brand identity

Move follows Socialbakers' acquisition by Astute, an Audax-backed customer engagement platform, in September last year.

Following Astute Solutions' acquisition of Socialbakers in August last year, the companies have unveiled a new brand identity, Emplifi. This new brand identity unifies over 20 years of experience, global operations, and a customer base of 7,000 global brands.

Emplifi today has 750 employees across the globe and is present in 18 locations, from London to Paris, New York, with the Asian business run from Singapore. This new brand brings to market a unified CX cloud platform to the firm's customers. "Customer expectations are shifting fast and brands need to be able to respond quickly with powerful, empathetic experiences," says says Mark Zablan, the company's CEO.

Consumers now prefer instant convenience and speed as evidenced by the surge in interest in social shopping, social care, and digital self-service, the firm contends. Social commerce in particular has exploded – 30% of consumers report they would make an online purchase via a social network and eMarketer is predicting that US social commerce revenue will reach $36.09 billion by the end of this year.

Emplifi enters the market with a customer base made up of brands such as McDonalds, Delta Air Lines and Ford Motor Company. Socialbakers has a long history in Asia, working with brands such as Asus, Australian Football League, Shopee, Toyota Astra Motors, TuneTalk, and Vivo. 

At the time of the acquisition, it was announced that Mark Zablan would serve as CEO of the combined company and Yuval Ben-Itzhak, then CEO of Socialbakers, as president. There were no retrenchments, as a result of the deal, with a business generating revenues of over $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Campaign Asia-Pacific
