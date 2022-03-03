Advertising Digital News The Work
Ad Nut
19 hours ago

Alien concept: Indonesia campaign explains investing terms

LUP Agency and stock-trading app Saham Rakyat use ETs to help translate trading terminology.

Alien concept: Indonesia campaign explains investing terms

If talk about stocks and investing sounds like alien gibberish to you, you're not alone. A new campaign from Jakarta independent LUP Agency for trading app Saham Rakyat takes this premise to a logical and fun conclusion. It features a humanoid ET who wants to talk stocks, but finds that the humans around him need some education first. 

The 'Let's talk stocks' campaign started in February and will run until May with digital videos and social-media content, plus OOH in 20 Indonesia cities.

Ad Nut loves the posters.


Ad Nut also enjoyed the video below, and a series of funny translation videos available on Instagram and YouTube. The latter made Ad Nut think of this movie scene about translating alien utterances, although happily no one gets fried by an alien blaster in the campaign. Also the alien sneezes in one of the translation videos, an apparent nod to War of the Worlds, which Ad Nut appreciates.

Anyway, the intent, according to the agency, is to demystify complicated terms and make trading stocks as simple as online shopping. While the campaign does a good job of that, Ad Nut hopes that the risks of frequent trading are also made clear, and reminds readers that the best investment strategy is a long-term, diversified approach.

CREDITS

Agency: LUP
Client: Saham Rakyat
Country: Indonesia
Executive Creative Director: Albert Chan
Creative Director: Andika Nugroho
Account Director: Ahmad Syakbani
Copywriter: Refo Angkasa, Kiki Prasya
Art Director: Anggun Rahmawati, Timotius Ginting
Illustrator: Biaska Gusana

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

