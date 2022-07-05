Airtel Payments Bank hires Shilpi Kapoor as CMO

Airtel Payments Bank has announced the appointment of Shilpi Kapoor as chief marketing officer.

Her mandate at Airtel Payments Bank includes the marketing and corporate communications function. She will be part of the bank’s executive committee. Kapoor has previously been associated with Bharti Airtel as head - marketing and communications.

She moves from American Express, where she was director—marketing.

Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “I am very pleased to welcome Shilpi to Airtel Payments Bank’s leadership team. Shilpi’s vast experience across different industries combined with her deep understanding of consumer, digital and business-to-business marketing will play a vital role in further strengthening the bank’s differentiated position.”

Kapoor said, "Airtel Payments Bank has been registering strong growth over the last few years. With its unique business model, the bank is able to serve a diverse set of customers with simple, safe and rewarding digital financial solutions. I look forward to working with the team to develop the bank's robust growth story."

In a career spanning 19 years, she has also worked with Renault, UB Group and Godfrey Phillips India.