News Advertising Media Technology
Will Green
1 day ago

Advertising Association forms AI Taskforce in UK

Due to meet for the first time this week to examine ethics and creativity gains.

Advertising Association forms AI Taskforce in UK

The UK's Advertising Association has formed a new AI Taskforce to build a coordinated approach to artificial intelligence technology across policy, ethics and legality.

The taskforce will be co-chaired by Alex Dalman, managing partner and head of social innnovation at VCCP London, and Yves Schwarzbart, advertising industry relations manager, EMEA at Google.

The taskforce, comprising senior representatives from across the AA’s membership, will meet for the first time this week to “ensure the advertising and marketing industry are responsible producers, deployers and end users of AI” and “explore the productivity and creativity gains for the industry and wider economic benefits”.

It plans to meet quarterly for a minimum period of 12 months.

Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the AA, said: “The establishment of our AI Taskforce comes at a critical time for AI and its use, not just in the UK but in advertising around the world. The taskforce will focus on the ethical usage of AI in advertising as well as helping develop the UK’s role globally for AI’s influence on marketing and advertising innovation.”

Dalman said: "We believe that AI can unlock tremendous potential in advertising and marketing, and that generative AI in particular will be an accelerator of human creativity and innovation – but we also believe that it must be used responsibly.”  

Schwarzbart added: "With AI being the most profound technology shift that humanity is working on today, it is only right for the UK advertising industry to consider how we can be bold, yet responsible, in the way we harness the potential of AI.”

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

1 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

2 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

4 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

5 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

6 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

7 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

8 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

9 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Consumers are blind to AI’s benefits—brands need to prove the data value transaction
Sep 7, 2023
Joseph Arthur

Consumers are blind to AI’s benefits—brands need to ...

AI hype is done: Time to embrace reality
Sep 3, 2023
Steve Barrett

AI hype is done: Time to embrace reality

Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and company are flooding social media
Sep 4, 2023
Matthew Keegan

Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and ...

In a first, China allows public to use generative AI chatbots
Sep 1, 2023
Staff Reporters

In a first, China allows public to use generative ...

Just Published

Disney+ Hotstar campaign accused of plagiarism in India
21 minutes ago
Campaign India Team

Disney+ Hotstar campaign accused of plagiarism in India

A film creator argues that a recent Disney+ film featuring Kapil Dev was similar to the one he wrote and directed for fantasy sports platform Fantasy Akhada last year.

Hero MotoCorp's Vida takes off on an electric joy ride
37 minutes ago
Campaign India Team

Hero MotoCorp's Vida takes off on an electric joy ...

Watch the films conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy India here

McDonald's launches new chicken burger across Australia—The Kid Laroi calls it a 'gamechanger'
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

McDonald's launches new chicken burger across ...

WATCH: A chicken tale worth tasting via DDB Australia.

Turning clicks to cash: Red's monetisation is reshaping China's influencer landscape
8 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Turning clicks to cash: Red's monetisation is ...

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Born as a UGC platform a decade ago, Red (Xiaohongshu) is now chasing business opportunities from ecommerce to live streaming for brands and content creators in China and overseas markets.