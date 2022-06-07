Adobe India appoints Anindita Das Veluri as marketing head

Adobe India has announced the appointment of Anindita Das Veluri as marketing head.
She takes the reigns from Sunder Madakshira, who left the company early this year, to join Rezolve as CEO.
Veluri will be responsible for leading the company’s marketing strategy across the Indian market.
She will report to Duncan Egan, vice president of marketing, Adobe Asia Pacific (APAC).
She moves from Deloitte, where she was tasked with building the Adobe alliance and scaling the company's India business.
Duncan Egan, vice president - marketing, Adobe APAC, said, “We’re excited to welcome Anindita Veluri to drive Adobe’s marketing in India. With her strong track record and unique experience of having worked at the intersection of marketing, technology, business and creativity - Anindita will be a great partner for our fast growing India business. Given Adobe’s clear leadership in the exploding Customer Experience Management category, we’ve led the industry by creating best-in-class marketing practices that drive business success. We see Anindita playing a critical role in sharing Adobe’s marketing journey with brands in India, and enabling their digital transformation strategies.”
Veluri said, “In today’s digital economy, businesses understand that building customer experiences is mission-critical to their growth, and Adobe is at the forefront of delivering next generation technology to power them. I am excited to join Adobe’s exceptional team to grow the company’s strong and loyal base of customers as well as partners in India."