Adam & Eve/DDB appoints creative director of design from Droga5

Adam & Eve/DDB has hired Chris Chapman as its first creative director of design.



Chapman joins from Droga5 London, where he was head of art.



In his new role, he will be responsible for leading design and art direction across the agency’s roster of brands, working closely with the creative department and reporting to chief creative officer, Richard Brim.



Brim told Campaign that the creative director of design role had been created because he had wanted to “place design right at the centre of everything we do for our clients”.



He added: “He [Chapman] is creative director of design as this will embed him in the middle of the creative department and give him oversight over all projects.”



At Droga5 London, Chapman’s work included creating brand identities for Coal Drops Yard, The Tide, and the Seat Cupra. Most recently, he worked on the “That reading feeling awaits” campaign for Amazon Books.



In 2019, Chapman and the Droga5 team won a Cannes silver Lion for work on Coal Drops Yard.



Before joining Droga5 in 2016, Chapman was lead designer at Wieden & Kennedy. He has also previously worked as head of integrated design at Grey London and as a senior designer at Saatchi & Saatchi.



Chapman said: “Adam & Eve/DDB is the greatest agency in London for creative opportunities and I’m very excited about getting involved.”