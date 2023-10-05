A vision for inclusivity: Australia debuts OOH campaign in braille

The campaign's focus on empowerment through braille is a significant stride, acknowledging the needs of individuals with low vision or blindness.

Special and AAMI (Australian Associated Motor Insurers Limited) have taken a bold step in inclusive messaging. They’ve partnered to unveil Australia’s first out-of-home campaign, designed to “empower individuals with low vision or blindness who read braille.”

This campaign forms a vital component of the Shift 20 Initiative, led by the Dylan Alcott Foundation that unites prominent brands in a collective effort to amplify disability representation, inclusion, and accessibility in Australian advertising and media.

The creative aspects, including the braille inscriptions were developed in conjunction with Vision Australia. To make content even more accessible, the creative also includes a QR code for the Shift 20 website for text readers.



“As Australia’s largest personal insurer, we know how important it is to support diversity and inclusion and represent all Australians in our workforce and through our advertising campaigns,” said Mim Haysom, Suncorp Group’s EGM brand and customer experience.

“Brands have been evolving the way they represent people in our community, but we can and need to do more to support all aspects of diversity and inclusion.

Suncorp Group's support is noteworthy, but the big question remains: Is this a watershed moment in fostering accessibility and changing the narrative in Australian advertising or just a drop in the inclusive advertising ocean? Will other brands follow suit, or will this be an isolated initiative?

Inclusivity demands more than a single campaign; it demands a sea change. Special and AAMI have taken a bold step, but the impact of this campaign will depend upon wider industry adoption.