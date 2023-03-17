70% Indonesian Gen Z are reducing shopping this Ramadan: study

Like all other festivities this year, the post-Covid energy of Ramadan, which starts March 22, is distinctive. From brands perspective, it’s a lucrative opportunity to tap into trends and insights. Afterall, Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world, the digitally-savvy Gen Z Muslims represent a shift in values with their high spending capacity and the potential to reshape the future of shopping.

In Indonesia, a Muslim-dominated country, Gen Z is the largest cohort comprising nearly 28% of the population. So when every third individual belongs to the social media age, the preset notions around the cohesion of faith, religion, community, or lack thereof, is changing. Marketers and creators looking to capitalise at the time of religious festivity will find the 47-page ‘Prayer and Pragmatism’ quantitative consumer survey by M&C Saatchi Indonesia helpful.

The report is based on a quantitative consumer survey across Indonesian cities, marketer interviews, and an analysis of successful Ramadan campaigns in past years. It’s an advisory to brands on how to drive genuine connection with the Gen Z cohort, leverage passion points and social norms - all in the cultural context of Ramadan.

Anish Daryani, founder and president director, M&C Saatchi Indonesia, remarks, "Our approach towards accelerated commerce leading to audacious results requires us to have sharp insights on significant consumer segments that impact brands. Our Ramadan outlook through the eyes on the Indonesian Gen Z is aimed at achieving the same purpose. We’ve used specific category examples to demonstrate how these insights can be leveraged by brands to maximise the Ramadan marketing opportunity.”

HIGHLIGHTS:

Inflation

The report finds that inflation and the cost of living crisis pinch nearly half (46%) of the consumers. Price hike in food (87%), gas (68%), and beverages (52%) hurt the most. That said, Indonesians are largely optimistic (77%) that the economy will bounce back but unlike common perception, Gen Z is reducing shopping for personal consumption (70%), gifts (43%) and travel budget is down too (36%).