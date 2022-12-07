Marketing Analysis PR
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 Under 40 2022: Sophie Asker, GCI Health

The strength of Asker's business acumen combined with her people-centric leadership has been instrumental in taking WPP’s GCI Health to new heights.

40 Under 40 2022: Sophie Asker, GCI Health
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise 

Sophie Asker

Managing director, Singapore; and interim regional managing director, Asia-Pacific
GCI Health 
Singapore  

As leader of GCI Health Singapore, Sophie Asker builds on sixteen years of specialist healthcare communications experience. Since joining the firm in 2020, she has been at the helm of significant growth, more than doubling agency revenue in 2022,  powered by a team that she has created, nurtured, and empowered to thrive. In reflection of her successes over the past couple of years, Asker was recently promoted to interim regional managing director.

In the last 12 months in particular, Asker has proven herself an extremely capable business builder, overseeing impressive revenue growth, 100% client retention, 90% people retention, a 75% new business win rate, and has added 11 new clients to the agency’s roster.

Asker's warm and personable leadership style has come into its own, providing a stabilising environment, especially during the past few pandemic years. She has tirelessly mentored team members while counselling clients, always with a positive outlook. In addition, Asker takes time to mentor every member of her team and provides ad hoc communications counsel to third parties in her own time.

Asker also works with country heads to ensure a positive employee experience across the region, as well as with global leadership on the company's ‘People Pact’. This has seen her roll out various people-focussed initiatives across the region, including mental health awareness in October.

Asker has worked in health communications her whole career, starting inhouse at Servier Laboratories in the UK, within the cardiovascular risk marketing team. Prior to GCI Health, she was deputy managing director of public relations at Syneos Health.

A keen linguist, Asker has been learning Mandarin since arriving in Singapore, enabling her to better understand and engage with local culture and the people around her.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2022: Martin Davie, Publicis Media
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Martin Davie, Publicis Media

40 Under 40 2022: Oliver Budgen, Bud
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Oliver Budgen, Bud

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their ...

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
4 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.