The CMO Panel: Let's talk effectiveness

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 2 pm on February 23, 2021.

How far has the industry moved in the debate on transparency in effectiveness measurement? Once the buzzword of 2016, ‘transparency’ has come a long way in five years. But have we put the debate to bed?

In this live panel discussion, Campaign invites leading marketing chiefs to talk candidly about what they’re doing to ensure campaigns are having the desired effect and their plans for the future. In the final ten minutes, we open it up to the floor for live audience Q&A.

Speakers:

Robert Sawatzky, Editorial Director, Haymarket Media (Moderator)

Anita Kanal, VP Consumer Marketing, Visa Worldwide

Siew Ting Foo, Chief Marketing Officer, Greater Asia, HP

Shufen Goh, Co-founder & Principal, R3

