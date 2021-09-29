Team One extends US-based remit for The Ritz Carlton to APAC

Ritz-Carlton has tapped its longtime agency partner, Publicis Groupe's Team One, to bring to life 'A gift like no other', a campaign aimed at creating awareness for the brand and its newest hotel in the Maldives, as well as hotels in China, Japan and Bali.

This is the first work Team One has spearheaded for the brand in the Asia-Pacific region. Team One has until now partnered with the luxury hotel chain on US-based campaigns. The is an extension of that, and an expression of the luxury brand's 'Let us stay with you' ethos.

The campaign includes a variety of elements spanning digital, OOH, print and social. It highlights experiences across leisure destinations such as Bali, Chengdu, Kyoto, Maldives, Nanjing, Nikko, Shanghai and Xi'an. The concept is brought to life through animations of gifts unwrapping, highlighting unique, local experiences lived through travel.

Across these properties, Ritz Carlton is using a variety of marketing strategies along with this campaign. In China, it is working with Jiemian, a digital-media company focused on the financial services industry, to target high-net-worth individuals. Meanwhile, in Japan, the campaign will be introduced on October 5 with Kabuki actor Ebizo Ichikawa.

The campaign was informed by insights from The Global Affluent Tribe, Team One’s research program that examines the lives of affluent people globally. The study found that these travellers are passionate about exploring, observing and challenging the different facets of life.

“Our longstanding Global Affluent Tribe study has tracked the travel category for 10+ years, but never before have we seen the transformations happening now," said Team One CEO Julie Michael. "Travelers around the world are booking trips again, but rethinking what’s important to them—to deeply focus on family, friends, and even important business relationships,”

As the hotel chain seeks to lean on these learnings, "this campaign brings this concept to life, connecting with a desire from our guests for immersive and enriching experiences," added Jennie Toh, vice president, Brand Marketing and Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.