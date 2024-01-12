News The Work Creativity DEI
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Singaporean 'boomers' defy prejudices against ageing in touching campaign

'Break The Silver Ceiling' is all about breaking boundaries and shattering pre-conceived notions to shift cultural attitudes towards ageing and seniors.

The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) in Singapore has launched a campaign to challenge ageism and redefine the perception of modern ageing in society. 

Created by The Secret Little Agency and named "Break the Silver Ceiling”, the campaign addresses how age discrimination is a widespread issue, with 86.4% of people in Southeast Asia affected.

In Singapore, about 47% of individuals over 55 feel they have been treated unfairly due to their age, contributing to negative self-perceptions and preventing seniors from leading fulfilling lives. 

The campaign features a relay where five seniors, who have faced ageism in various forms, come together to run a route spelling out “BOOMER IS OK,” challenging the dismissive phrase "Ok Boomer." 

These seniors include former police officer Adam Abdul Rashid (66 years old), national athlete Shanti Pereira’s mother Bridget Jeet Pereira (63 years olds), Team Strong Silvers members Victor Chan (71 years old) and Ngai Hin Kwok (74 years old), and film director Jack Neo (63 years old).  

As part of the campaign, AIC also collaborated with Mark Ong, also known as Mr Sabotage—a renowned Singaporean streetwear designer. Known for his work in the street fashion scene with the likes of Hypebeast, Mr Sabotage designed an exclusive relay running tee for the senior participants, blending style with the campaign’s message. 

“AIC’s Break the Silver Ceiling campaign calls for a new, positive narrative on ageing by tackling ageist stereotypes,” said Eva Lim, director of the integrated communications and marketing division at AIC. 

“It is a call to action, encouraging Singaporeans to redefine what it means to grow older.” 

"This campaign is a celebration of resilience, strength, and the limitless potential that comes with age. Our seniors aren't just challenging prejudices; they are redefining the narrative around ageing in Singapore. 'Break the Silver Ceiling' is a call to action, urging everyone to embrace a new mindset and recognize the extraordinary capabilities of older adults," said Mavis Neo and Nicholas Ye, co-chief creative officers at The Secret Little Agency

The campaign will run from 9 January to 5 February 2024 across various digital and social platforms. The public is encouraged to participate in a TikTok challenge starting 15 January and join a public walk on 28 January 2024 to support the cause. 

Source:
Campaign Asia
