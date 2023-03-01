The Work
Nikita Mishra
Mar 1, 2023

DDB launches new campaign to spotlight modern slavery

Modern slavery is real; globally 50 million people are trapped. Watch this campaign to see an NGOs rehabilitation efforts.

What was pervasive centuries ago remains deeply entrenched in the modern world. Modern slavery has many forms: it’s a fight against slavery, trafficking, and illegal migrant issues. Though banned, outlawed, and criminalised, 50 million people around the globe are caught in its shackles, forced to work against their will, or forced/sold into marriages for sex slavery, according to estimates.

To shine a light on one of the most complex and challenging issues of our time, DDB Group Hong Kong has joined hands with global anti-slavery NGO Hagar International to launch “Unbroken,” a two-and-half-minute long film that depicts the reintegration of modern slavery survivors into society.

Subtle, compelling, and thought-provoking, the campaign draws parallels from Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery, to tell the story of endurance and restoration through one particular human-trafficking survivor.

Just like with Kintsugi, the film makes no attempts to hide the damage. Instead, it is highlighted. The cracks in pottery depict imperfection, which in survivors is a reminder of the scars braved; the shiny gold are opportunities Hagar extends for rehabilitation.

The campaign is an appeal for donations for Hagar’s efforts with counselling, legal support, education and empowerment through financial independence.    
 

CREDITS:

DDB Group HK
CEO: Andreas Krasser
CCO: Frankie Fung
Head of strategy: Adrian Tso
Creative director: Christel Chong
Art director: Riko Miyazaki
Copywriter: Ernest Tsang
Designer: Nadya Siaren
Producer: Jacie Tan & Angelos Lau
Editor + Online VFX: Charson Lam
Animation + Online VFX: Li Ka Chun
Film director: Ben Coope
Cinematographer: Bradley Conomy
Still Photographer: Dave Sheerman

Artist: Yoko Kawada
Sculpture Production: Mainartery
Sculpture Project Manager: Todd Stuart

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

