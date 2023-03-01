DDB launches new campaign to spotlight modern slavery

What was pervasive centuries ago remains deeply entrenched in the modern world. Modern slavery has many forms: it’s a fight against slavery, trafficking, and illegal migrant issues. Though banned, outlawed, and criminalised, 50 million people around the globe are caught in its shackles, forced to work against their will, or forced/sold into marriages for sex slavery, according to estimates.

To shine a light on one of the most complex and challenging issues of our time, DDB Group Hong Kong has joined hands with global anti-slavery NGO Hagar International to launch “Unbroken,” a two-and-half-minute long film that depicts the reintegration of modern slavery survivors into society.

Subtle, compelling, and thought-provoking, the campaign draws parallels from Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery, to tell the story of endurance and restoration through one particular human-trafficking survivor.

Just like with Kintsugi, the film makes no attempts to hide the damage. Instead, it is highlighted. The cracks in pottery depict imperfection, which in survivors is a reminder of the scars braved; the shiny gold are opportunities Hagar extends for rehabilitation.

The campaign is an appeal for donations for Hagar’s efforts with counselling, legal support, education and empowerment through financial independence.



