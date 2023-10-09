The Work Advertising Marketing
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

BBC celebrates football: 'This game belongs to all of us'

The BBC has paid tribute to football fandom in modern Britain.

"This game belongs to all of us" stitches together material from the BBC archive to capture how passionate and creative football fans can be.

It includes fan portraits taken by Hy Money, the first female sports photographer in the UK, and photos by Michael Kirkham. It also features textile artists Diana Al Shammari and Jacqui McAssey, and a flag created in collaboration with artist Corbin Shaw. 

The film was directed by Lisette Donkersloot through Caviar Productions. It was edited by OkayStudio and Stitch and created by Tom Flynn and Patxi Elizalde. 

CREDITS:

Executive creative director: Rasmus Smith Bech
Creative director: Nina Beyers
Creative director: Tom Espezel
Creative: Tom Flynn
Creative: Patxi Elizalde
Audio: Kate Dinsdale
Producer: Liz Dolan
Production manager: Michael Lucas
Production co-ordinator: Emma White
Project manager: Matt Totterdale
Planning director: Rhowen Lally
Planner: Flora Mckaig
Marketing manager: Liv Slack
Marketing: James Parry
Media planner: Marc Jones
Media planner: Emma Beatie
No8 Sound: James Benn
OKAY Studios
Grade Editor: Charles Spann
Post-production Director: Lisette Donkersloot
Director of photography: Olan Collardy
Production company: Caviar
Executive producer: Sorcha Shepheard
Shoot producer: Lucy Sherwood

 

Source:
Campaign UK

