BBC celebrates football: 'This game belongs to all of us'

"This game belongs to all of us" stitches together material from the BBC archive to capture how passionate and creative football fans can be.

It includes fan portraits taken by Hy Money, the first female sports photographer in the UK, and photos by Michael Kirkham. It also features textile artists Diana Al Shammari and Jacqui McAssey, and a flag created in collaboration with artist Corbin Shaw.

The film was directed by Lisette Donkersloot through Caviar Productions. It was edited by OkayStudio and Stitch and created by Tom Flynn and Patxi Elizalde.

