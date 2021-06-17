Advertising The Work News
2 days ago

A serving of untiring fathers, with a side of Jollibee

The fast-food chain, along with McCann Worldgroup Philippines, reminds us of pandemic-tinged stories of sacrifice and struggle on the occasion of Father's Day.

Jollibee has used the impending occasion of Father's Day to salute hardworking dads who go the extra mile to care for their families, in a campaign from McCann Worldgroup Philippines. 

'Maestro' tells that story of a cheery barber who treats his family to Jollibee food whenever a customer generously tips him. However, the pandemic puts the skids on such celebrations as the barbershop is shuttered due to lockdowns. But dad finds a way.

The film is directed by Chris Martinez.   

To highlight the hard work and perseverance of fathers, Jollibee included snippets of real-life dads who shifted to new endeavors in an effort to sustain their families during the pandemic.

"This Father’s Day, we want to honour our dads who kept and are keeping their families together," said Francis Flores, JFC Philippines country / regional marketing head and Jollibee Philippines marketing head. "We express our appreciation toward them for being a persevering, resilient, and a good provider, for being dependable and madiskarte [Tagalog for clever and resourceful] when the family needs him to be.”

