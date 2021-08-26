Asia's top 10 beers, video games, snacks, fast food brands and more
Based on our exclusive 2021 Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, produced in partnership with Nielsen IQ, this collection explores the region's top 10 brands—and local favourites—in specific product and service categories.
The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific
Beer! Humans love it. And Asia drinks more of it than any region. But what beer brands do people love the most across Asia, and in specific markets? Find out in this special report derived from our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research.
The top 10 snacks and candies in Asia-Pacific
We can't settle international arguments over controversial terms such as 'cookies' versus 'biscuits' or 'crisps' versus 'chips'. But thanks to our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, we can give you not one but three top 10 lists about the brands people in Asia turn to when they're feeling peckish.
The top 10 video games in Asia-Pacific
For the first time, our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research asked people across APAC to tell us which video games they think are the best. See which franchises reign supreme, across the region and in individual markets.
The top 10 fast-food brands in Asia-Pacific
While global quick-serve giants occupy the top-most spots in the fast-food category in our exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, local favourites still satisfy stomachs in individual markets.
