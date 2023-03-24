Agency Report Cards 2022
Campaign Asia-Pacific presents its 20th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks based on their 2022 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, action on DEI and sustainability, and leadership.
Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks
Agency Report Card 2022: ADK Group
We saw reasonable work, tactical acquisitions, and some movement towards sustainability goals, but concerns about the network’s appalling DEI measures and tainted management remain.
Agency Report Card 2022: AKQA
Strong in CX and digital transformation, the agency excels in purpose-led innovations but isn’t growing at the pace one might expect.
Agency Report Card 2022: BBDO
With a new and dynamic leadership team, BBDO is recovering from the wounds of the pandemic, gaining stronger creative power but struggling with harsh business realities.
Agency Report Card 2022: Carat
Carat lost major accounts in China and experienced a high staff turnover rate in 2022. However, leadership had a more stable year.
Agency Report Card 2022: Cheil Worldwide
Strides were made to keep the business, innovation and creativity wheels spinning, but without new traction in people or DEI efforts, it feels Cheil is not moving fast enough.
