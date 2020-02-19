zulu alpha kilo
Wain Choi joins Toronto creative shop Zulu Alpha Kilo
Former Cheil creative head returns to his native land to join an independent with global ambitions.
Take this Subaru and call me in the morning
Clever campaign treats a car as if it were a prescription medicine.
Holding company acquires, then ruins, an independent
A satirical allegory about a lemonade entrepreneur who sells out to a mega-corporation is perhaps a bit too close to the truth.
You've goat to watch these Subaru ads; they're not baaaaad
THE WORK: 'GOOAT' for Subaru by Zulu Alpha Kilo.
Crossover hit: US brewery highlights songs that were 'Big in Japan'
See if you can solve the musical puzzles in this ingenious campaign, then use the QR codes to see if you were right.
Nightmare pitch video is all too realistic
An imagined post-pitch press conference, based on real-life examples, is perhaps too painful to laugh at.
