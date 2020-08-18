zeno group

Women to Watch 2020: Ekta Thomas, Zeno Group
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Ekta Thomas, Zeno Group

At the swish of her magic wand, Thomas achieved unprecedented results at a time when the business had experienced a decline in revenue and staff retention rate.

Study: Consumers will rebuke inauthentic brands as much as embrace purposeful ones
Jun 24, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Study: Consumers will rebuke inauthentic brands as much as embrace purposeful ones

"A clear purpose becomes the filter for decision-making: how to behave, what issues to advance and how engage all stakeholders."

Zeno Group names new regional president and India MD
Jan 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Zeno Group names new regional president and India MD

Industry veteran Paul Mottram joins from Allison+Partners for the top job.

CMOs need to take bigger risks for great creativity: Zeno Group CEO
Aug 29, 2016
Faaez Samadi

CMOs need to take bigger risks for great creativity: Zeno Group CEO

Brands need to be braver in their creativity without being reckless, and PR agencies are duty-bound to push them out of their comfort zones, according to Barby Siegel of Zeno Group.

Digital happenings this week from P&G, Caltex, Nestlé, Tudou and more
Oct 4, 2012
Staff Writers

Digital happenings this week from P&G, Caltex, Nestlé, Tudou and more

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia