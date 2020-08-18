zeno group
Women to Watch 2020: Ekta Thomas, Zeno Group
At the swish of her magic wand, Thomas achieved unprecedented results at a time when the business had experienced a decline in revenue and staff retention rate.
Study: Consumers will rebuke inauthentic brands as much as embrace purposeful ones
"A clear purpose becomes the filter for decision-making: how to behave, what issues to advance and how engage all stakeholders."
Zeno Group names new regional president and India MD
Industry veteran Paul Mottram joins from Allison+Partners for the top job.
CMOs need to take bigger risks for great creativity: Zeno Group CEO
Brands need to be braver in their creativity without being reckless, and PR agencies are duty-bound to push them out of their comfort zones, according to Barby Siegel of Zeno Group.
Digital happenings this week from P&G, Caltex, Nestlé, Tudou and more
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
