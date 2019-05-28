Search
1 day ago
Zendesk to buy SurveyMonkey and its parent company Momentive
Combination aims to form a new customer-intelligence company combining feedback and service.
May 28, 2019
Brands need multi-channel customer service, and fast
Singaporeans have very high expectations when it comes to how a brand serves them, and in what format, says Zendesk.
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore brands leading way in SEA on customer experience
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Zendesk’s latest trends report highlights factors that affect consumer behaviour when engaging with brands.
Aug 17, 2018
Once written off as 'boring', Zendesk now has 19,000 Asian customers
Mikkel Svane, CEO of the "unicorn" customer-service platform, explains how the coolest startups are doing things differently and why no Gen Z customer will ever want to speak to a human.
