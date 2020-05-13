world federation of advertisers

Half of multinationals holding back adspend for six months: WFA study
May 13, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Half of multinationals holding back adspend for six months: WFA study

Number of brands deferring spend has risen by eight percentage points month on month.

WFA promotes David Porter to APAC chief, plans new Asia Leadership Board
Feb 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

WFA promotes David Porter to APAC chief, plans new Asia Leadership Board

Porter replaces Mundipharma's Sameer Desai who previously held the WFA's top regional role.

Privacy regulation: We ain't seen nothin' yet
Mar 22, 2019
Matthew Miller

Privacy regulation: We ain't seen nothin' yet

VIDEO: Stephan Loerke of the WFA discusses the impact of GDPR, the evolving use of agencies, the group's media charter, and the biggest issue people aren't talking about enough.

Programmatic is 'central' to nearly 40% of APAC marketers
Mar 11, 2019
Matthew Miller

Programmatic is 'central' to nearly 40% of APAC marketers

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A third of those surveyed by the WFA lack more than a basic understanding, however.

WFA forms Global Media Board
Jan 14, 2019
Staff Reporters

WFA forms Global Media Board

Structural changes within the organisation aim to advance adoption of its Global Media Charter.

Vote for WFA's Global Marketer of the Year
Jan 25, 2018
Staff Reporters

Vote for WFA's Global Marketer of the Year

All six shortlisted CMOs have been revealed. Vote now for World Federation of Advertisers Global Marketer of the Year.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia