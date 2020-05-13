world federation of advertisers
Half of multinationals holding back adspend for six months: WFA study
Number of brands deferring spend has risen by eight percentage points month on month.
WFA promotes David Porter to APAC chief, plans new Asia Leadership Board
Porter replaces Mundipharma's Sameer Desai who previously held the WFA's top regional role.
Privacy regulation: We ain't seen nothin' yet
VIDEO: Stephan Loerke of the WFA discusses the impact of GDPR, the evolving use of agencies, the group's media charter, and the biggest issue people aren't talking about enough.
Programmatic is 'central' to nearly 40% of APAC marketers
TOP OF THE CHARTS: A third of those surveyed by the WFA lack more than a basic understanding, however.
WFA forms Global Media Board
Structural changes within the organisation aim to advance adoption of its Global Media Charter.
Vote for WFA's Global Marketer of the Year
All six shortlisted CMOs have been revealed. Vote now for World Federation of Advertisers Global Marketer of the Year.
