workplace inclusion

Apr 16, 2020
It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut out of ads?
Marketers say more diverse leadership teams are needed to confront bias in the industry and produce creative work that is more reflective of modern society.
Jun 4, 2019
APAC adland inequality persists in race, age and gender: Exclusive research
Campaign's third survey with Kantar into workplace diversity in the APAC marketing and advertising landscape uncovered a deep seam of feeling about bias stretching beyond gender, while the results suggest equality for women has not improved.
