The 10 Covid phrases and words that need binning in 2021
2 days ago
Michael Sugden

The 10 Covid phrases and words that need binning in 2021

As we adapted to life working under coronavirus conditions, 2020 ushered in a maddening lexicon that, hopefully, can be ditched next year, VCCP Partnership's chief executive writes.

'Be careful when talking about Tibet': Tool aims to help brands avoid hot water
Jun 18, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

'Be careful when talking about Tibet': Tool aims to help brands avoid hot water

Social-management platform Kawo wants to help ease the angst of brand managers who worry about posts running afoul of China's ever-shifting list of banned topics.

Meaning is optional: PR and the cheapening of words
May 29, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Meaning is optional: PR and the cheapening of words

We’ve known for a long time that talk is cheap, but in today’s maelstrom of misinformation and dishonesty, is the word at its lowest ebb? If so, what does this mean for the future of communications?

Millward Brown launches first automatic Chinese text-analysis tool for social-media research
Aug 30, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Millward Brown launches first automatic Chinese text-analysis tool for social-media research

BEIJING - The need for swift and accurate processing of a huge amount of feedback from consumers has become imperative for market researchers, and this has led Millward Brown, in conjunction with Eucita, to come up the first text-analysis tool adapted for Chinese-speaking regions.

