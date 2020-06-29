woolworths

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Andrew Hicks, Woolworths Group
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

One month into becoming Woolworths Group's first CMO, Andrew Hicks oversaw its widely successful Lion King campaign, and has since spearheaded its important relief efforts.

Australia's top 100 brands for 2018
Jun 11, 2018
Olivia Parker

Amazon landed in Australia last year in a climate of shattered consumer trust. Which brands have been the most—and least—successful at keeping Australians' custom?

Australia's top local brands
Jun 11, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

In-country experts weigh in on the popularity of brand behemoths Woolworths, Coles and Qantas, and assess whether challenger brands like Aldi are encroaching on their bright futures.

Feeding digital addiction
Jun 15, 2015
Sarah Stringer

Top brands in Australia deliver to daily needs. They are top of mind for Aussies, argues Carat Australia’s Sarah Stringer, because their products are most often right in front of consumers.

Woolworths tries to be a part of culture, Anzacs and Australians fire back
Apr 16, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

AUSTRALIA - Since launching an Anzac-day campaign on Tuesday, the Australian supermarket giant Woolworths has felt the wrath of the Australian public. The supermarket brand and the Australian agency behind the campaign are doing damage control.

Australian grocer Thomas Dux appoints digital shop The Works
Oct 11, 2012
Sophie Chen

SYDNEY - Specialty grocer Thomas Dux has appointed independent agency The Works to manage its digital and social-media campaigns, following a competitive pitch.

