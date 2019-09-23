women to watch 2019

Women to Watch 2019: Difference-makers in APAC marketing and communications
Sep 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2019: Difference-makers in APAC marketing and communications

Get to know these 40 women who are shaping the industry from Australia to India with drive, energy and ideas that are inspiring more women to take the lead.

Women to Watch 2019: list coming on Monday
Sep 20, 2019
Staff

Women to Watch 2019: list coming on Monday

All entries have been carefully reviewed and will be unveiled to Campaign membership on Monday, September 23rd.

Women to Watch 2019 opens for entries
Jul 5, 2019
Olivia Parker

Women to Watch 2019 opens for entries

Nominate the women whose work — and way of working — inspires you, for Campaign's annual list celebrating the industry's top female talent.

