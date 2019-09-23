Search
Sep 23, 2019
Women to Watch 2019: Difference-makers in APAC marketing and communications
Get to know these 40 women who are shaping the industry from Australia to India with drive, energy and ideas that are inspiring more women to take the lead.
Sep 20, 2019
Women to Watch 2019: list coming on Monday
All entries have been carefully reviewed and will be unveiled to Campaign membership on Monday, September 23rd.
Jul 5, 2019
Women to Watch 2019 opens for entries
Nominate the women whose work — and way of working — inspires you, for Campaign's annual list celebrating the industry's top female talent.
