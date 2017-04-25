Search
women in advertising
Ads still cast more men than women despite diversity push
A large-scale face-recognition study in the UK finds 60% of people in video ads last year were male.
Apr 25, 2017
McCann chief sees positive discrimination as a key driver in Japan
A year into his Japan leadership role, Charles Cadell is attempting to strengthen the agency’s position by tackling big societal issues.
Jan 25, 2017
Female leaders in Japan: A journalist in the realm of brands (part two)
Oglivy Japan’s head of content discusses how brands can win people over by removing their ‘commercial’ hat, and why Japanese women often hold themselves back from career success.
Sep 24, 2014
Men without women don’t make for good marketing: JWT
SPIKES ASIA - When male creatives try out female beauty products because they have no female peers with whom to discuss the feelings of actual women, the industry has a problem.
