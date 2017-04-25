women in advertising

Ads still cast more men than women despite diversity push
2 days ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

A large-scale face-recognition study in the UK finds 60% of people in video ads last year were male.

McCann chief sees positive discrimination as a key driver in Japan
Apr 25, 2017
David Blecken

A year into his Japan leadership role, Charles Cadell is attempting to strengthen the agency’s position by tackling big societal issues.

Female leaders in Japan: A journalist in the realm of brands (part two)
Jan 25, 2017
Barry Lustig

Oglivy Japan’s head of content discusses how brands can win people over by removing their ‘commercial’ hat, and why Japanese women often hold themselves back from career success.

Men without women don’t make for good marketing: JWT
Sep 24, 2014
David Blecken

SPIKES ASIA - When male creatives try out female beauty products because they have no female peers with whom to discuss the feelings of actual women, the industry has a problem.

