wolff olins
1 day ago
GSK updates brand identity following renewed purpose
REBRANDING EXCERCISES: Having spun off its consumer business, the healthcare giant is looking to refocus itself as a biopharma innovator.
Jun 2, 2011
Oxfam launches long term global 'Grow' campaign
GLOBAL - Oxfam is launching what it claims is its biggest-ever global campaign - backed by Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and archbishop Desmond Tutu - which paints a positive picture of a future where there is enough food in the world to feed everyone.
Nov 24, 2009
AOL rebrands ahead of Time Warner spin-off
GLOBAL - AOL has unveiled a new brand identity ahead of its spin-off from parent Time Warner into an independent company next month.
Oct 8, 2009
Skype consolidates global creative with three agencies
GLOBAL - Skype has appointed three agencies - TBWA, Rapp and Wolff Olins - to develop its global branding strategy and CRM programme.
