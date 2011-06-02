wolff olins

GSK updates brand identity following renewed purpose
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

REBRANDING EXCERCISES: Having spun off its consumer business, the healthcare giant is looking to refocus itself as a biopharma innovator.

Oxfam launches long term global 'Grow' campaign
Jun 2, 2011
Ben Bold

GLOBAL - Oxfam is launching what it claims is its biggest-ever global campaign - backed by Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and archbishop Desmond Tutu - which paints a positive picture of a future where there is enough food in the world to feed everyone.

AOL rebrands ahead of Time Warner spin-off
Nov 24, 2009
Staff Brand Republic

GLOBAL - AOL has unveiled a new brand identity ahead of its spin-off from parent Time Warner into an independent company next month.

Skype consolidates global creative with three agencies
Oct 8, 2009
David Blecken

GLOBAL - Skype has appointed three agencies - TBWA, Rapp and Wolff Olins - to develop its global branding strategy and CRM programme.

