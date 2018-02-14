winter olympics

IOC's Winter Olympic film shows fans mirroring athlete movements in solidarity
1 day ago
Imogen Watson

IOC's Winter Olympic film shows fans mirroring athlete movements in solidarity

In an extension of its 'Stronger together' campaign, the International Olympic Committee is highlighting the relationship between athletes and supporters.

Olympic family stories power Intel's latest VR campaign
Feb 14, 2018
Zoë Beery

Olympic family stories power Intel's latest VR campaign

'Experience the moment' brings together athletes and their far-away support systems.

PyeongChang 2018: Behind the scenes
Feb 9, 2018
Kim Benjamin

PyeongChang 2018: Behind the scenes

As the Games kick off, we chat to the event organisers who've been working for years to make it happen.

What it's like to work on... the Olympics
Jan 17, 2018
Staff Reporters

What it's like to work on... the Olympics

Seasoned event producer, Dawn Dennis, reflects on her experience at the Games and how it's shaped her career.

Samsung was driven by Sony failings - and look at it now
May 28, 2010
Craig Briggs

Samsung was driven by Sony failings - and look at it now

Craig Briggs, managing director at Brandimage Asia, on Samsung's decision to challenge Sony as a top tier brand almost ten years ago and how they managed to pull it off.

Winter Olympics scores gold in China
Mar 25, 2010
Vincent Lam

Winter Olympics scores gold in China

Television audiences in China watch this year's Vancouver games in their millions, with events in which the country excels proving most popular.

