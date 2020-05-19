wildfire
Not a g'day, mate: Australian digital adspend growth singed by wildfires, pandemic
For Q1, growth was just 3.8% as a traditional early year slump was accentuated by back-to-back disasters, according to IAB figures.
Digital happenings this week from Michelin, Tumblr, InMobi and more
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
Wildfire to power Notch Digital's social-media practice
HO CHI MINH - Wildfire has formed an association with Notch Digital Vietnam to power the agency’s social-media practice in Vietnam.
Google acquires social media management company, Wildfire
GLOBAL - Google has rounded out its online advertising management suite of products with the acquisition of Wildfire Interactive for a reported US$250 million.
CASE STUDY: How Rexona broke the relevance barrier in China
When Rexona China learned that mainland women simply didn't feel the need for deodorant the brand worked with word-of-mouth marketing company Wildfire to generate interest through peer-to-peer recommendation.
HTC backs 'quietly brilliant' promise with heavyweight global campaign
GLOBAL - HTC is launching a large international campaign tomorrow, to promote its two mass-market handsets, the 'iPhone killer', Desire HD and entry-level Wildfire.
