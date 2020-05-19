wildfire

Not a g'day, mate: Australian digital adspend growth singed by wildfires, pandemic
May 19, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a g'day, mate: Australian digital adspend growth singed by wildfires, pandemic

For Q1, growth was just 3.8% as a traditional early year slump was accentuated by back-to-back disasters, according to IAB figures.

Digital happenings this week from Michelin, Tumblr, InMobi and more
Nov 29, 2012
Staff Writers

Digital happenings this week from Michelin, Tumblr, InMobi and more

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Wildfire to power Notch Digital's social-media practice
Nov 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

Wildfire to power Notch Digital's social-media practice

HO CHI MINH - Wildfire has formed an association with Notch Digital Vietnam to power the agency’s social-media practice in Vietnam.

Google acquires social media management company, Wildfire
Aug 1, 2012
Emily Tan

Google acquires social media management company, Wildfire

GLOBAL - Google has rounded out its online advertising management suite of products with the acquisition of Wildfire Interactive for a reported US$250 million.

CASE STUDY: How Rexona broke the relevance barrier in China
Nov 30, 2011
Emily Tan

CASE STUDY: How Rexona broke the relevance barrier in China

When Rexona China learned that mainland women simply didn't feel the need for deodorant the brand worked with word-of-mouth marketing company Wildfire to generate interest through peer-to-peer recommendation.

HTC backs 'quietly brilliant' promise with heavyweight global campaign
Feb 11, 2011
Staff Brand Republic

HTC backs 'quietly brilliant' promise with heavyweight global campaign

GLOBAL - HTC is launching a large international campaign tomorrow, to promote its two mass-market handsets, the 'iPhone killer', Desire HD and entry-level Wildfire.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia