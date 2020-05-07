whitegrey

Women to Watch 2023: Justine Leong, WhiteGrey
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

A visionary leader and champion for working mothers, Justine Leong has propelled WhiteGrey to achieve its most successful financial year.

Using a pandemic to instill lessons of sustainable energy use in Australia
May 7, 2020
Ad Nut

Powershop and WhiteGrey made an interactive book that helps homebound consumers become more conscious of their electricity use.

No thanks, Panadol, let's not 'rethink care' together
Jul 19, 2019
Ad Nut

How about you just cure my headache?

Facebook 'social search party' to help find missing people
Apr 30, 2018
Olivia Parker

Facebook pages are often created to raise awareness of missing people; now a campaign by the Australian charity MPAN hopes to use the social network's recognition algorithms to actively search for them, too.

Oh look, another brand advocating less device time
Nov 6, 2017
Ad Nut

In isolation, Panadol Australia's new campaign is fine, but the core message is tired and overused enough to give this critic a headache.

Best spaces to work: WhiteGrey Sydney
Sep 18, 2017
Staff Reporters

The WhiteGrey Sydney office signals the merging of two agencies

