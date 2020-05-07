whitegrey
Women to Watch 2023: Justine Leong, WhiteGrey
A visionary leader and champion for working mothers, Justine Leong has propelled WhiteGrey to achieve its most successful financial year.
Using a pandemic to instill lessons of sustainable energy use in Australia
Powershop and WhiteGrey made an interactive book that helps homebound consumers become more conscious of their electricity use.
No thanks, Panadol, let's not 'rethink care' together
How about you just cure my headache?
Facebook 'social search party' to help find missing people
Facebook pages are often created to raise awareness of missing people; now a campaign by the Australian charity MPAN hopes to use the social network's recognition algorithms to actively search for them, too.
Oh look, another brand advocating less device time
In isolation, Panadol Australia's new campaign is fine, but the core message is tired and overused enough to give this critic a headache.
Best spaces to work: WhiteGrey Sydney
The WhiteGrey Sydney office signals the merging of two agencies
